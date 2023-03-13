Panthers free agency preview mailbag: Who is the best wide receiver fit on open market?

Free agency is inching closer, and Carolina Panthers fans are searching for answers following last week’s blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears.

With DJ Moore no longer in town, the Panthers’ skill position depth charts are mighty thin. Naturally, fans want to know how the team plans to surround its presumptive first overall pick quarterback with weapons.

That’s why The Observer has put together a special “free agency frenzy” edition of the weekly mailbag.

Below are some standout questions from our recent stack of fan inquiries:

Shaked on Twitter asks: How aggressive do you expect the Panthers to be in free agency going after a SS and TE?

MK: I expect the Panthers to be fairly aggressive at tight end in free agency. While Dalton Schultz and Mike Gesicki could inevitably price themselves out of the Panthers’ range, Carolina has every reason to surround its presumed rookie quarterback with proven weapons. Of the two, Schultz makes the most sense as a safety blanket, as he is a more natural tight end. Gesicki is basically an unbelievably tall slot receiver.

If the Panthers decide to go after a second-tier starter at tight end, the two best options are Austin Hooper and Hayden Hurst. Hooper, in particular, is appealing because he can do everything. He’s also reliable, as he has never fumbled in his seven-year career. In Tennessee last season, 50% of Hooper’s catches were converted for first downs or touchdowns.

At safety, the Panthers are likely to look at free safeties instead of strong safeties. The organization feels good about Xavier Woods’ intelligence, communication skills and overall coverage ability. That’s largely why they restructured his contract last week, as organizations don’t tend to kick the can down the road on players they plan to move on from in the near future.

At free safety, Jessie Bates is the belle of the ball. I don’t expect the Panthers to approach market-setting defensive backs in free agency, and Bates would top that list. A name that makes a lot of sense is Los Angeles Rams free safety Nick Scott. He has a background with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and cornerbacks coach Jonathan Cooley. Another name is soon-to-be-released Cleveland Browns defensive back John Johnson, who is a very good coverage safety. He also has a background with Evero.

A third name that makes sense is Vonn Bell. He has been a terrific leader and playmaker for the Cincinnati Bengals during their climb in the standings over the past two years. He has versatility to play both safety spots.

Scott Tolley on Twitter asks: Which linebackers could you see the Panthers potentially targeting if they retain Shaq Thompson?

This question was asked prior to Thompson agreeing to a reworked, two-year deal with the Panthers on Saturday.

Since the Panthers decided to keep Thompson, they’ll want an off-the-ball complement for him in base situations.

Thompson is known for his speed and attacking ability, so in theory, the Panthers would want someone who could thump as an off-the-ball backer next to him. Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton fits that bill.

Singleton knows Evero’s defense and worked under linebackers coach Peter Hansen in Denver. The former CFL standout has worked his way into a starting role in both Philadelphia and Denver, and he is likely looking to cash in on a long-term deal. Carolina would be a good setting for him to be the No. 2 guy on the inside, as he’d be in a familiar system with familiar coaches.

Some other affordable linebackers who would make sense are Kamu Grugier-Hill of the Arizona Cardinals, Rashaan Evans of the Atlanta Falcons and Cody Barton of the Seattle Seahawks.

There’s also a chance that the Panthers decide to lean heavily on a rotation opposite Thompson, with Frankie Luvu and Jeremy Chinn serving as rover players. That outlook could also impact the spending at the position.

It’ll be interesting to see how GM Scott Fitterer, assistant GM Dan Morgan and VP of football administration Samir Suleiman value the off-the-ball linebacker spots under a new regime. There are some front offices who balk at paying top dollar for linebackers. There are others that can’t wait to spend on the position. The Panthers, seemingly, could fall into either extreme, or wind up in the middle.

Dwayne Green on Twitter asks: Who’s the best WR fit for Carolina based on the guys available?

With positional fit, it’s hard to mark down one guy, especially with a new regime.

However, looking at history, Reich drafted and developed Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell. So, those context clues indicate that Campbell is a very good fit for the Panthers with Reich designing the offense and calling plays.

Beyond the easy connections, the next step is to look at archetypes.

Reich had T.Y. Hilton in Indianapolis. Hilton was an undersized speedster with terrific hands and an impressive football IQ. Kansas City Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman has a comparable build, albeit with nowhere near the production that Hilton had in his first four years. Hardman could fill the “flanker” role at Z receiver. He could complement Terrace Marshall Jr., who in theory could play the X position.

Marshall seems to fit the size-speed model of Michael Pittman, who was a breakout star for Reich before he was ultimately fired. So, that might indicate that the Panthers plan to attack the Z and slot spots instead of the X position, because of Marshall’s fit. Campbell and Hardman would do well in those roles.

Adam on Twitter asks: Carolina’s offense clearly needs WR help and TE help. Which do you think is better suited for the draft and which is better suited for free agency?

With the Panthers expected to select a rookie quarterback first overall, adding veteran weapons should be considered a non-negotiable area of attack entering free agency. Tight end, in particular, should be a player with experience, because that playmaker will be relied on pretty heavily immediately. At wide receiver, the Panthers would be wise to bring in a mix of youth and experience.

For example, let’s say the Panthers signed Hooper, Campbell and Hardman in free agency. From there, they should look toward the middle rounds to supplement those signings with a younger, big-bodied receiver and maybe a developmental tight end.

I’m not convinced that either position is an either/or situation.

This is a very good rookie tight end class. But it’s hard to imagine the Panthers putting their first overall pick quarterback with a rookie tight end who needs to develop on the fly. I think the same can be said at wideout, though the rookie class isn’t nearly as heralded.

I also think the trade route at receiver could be of interest as well. If the Panthers can land someone like DeAndre Hopkins or even Van Jefferson, I think they are in solid shape following the Moore exodus.

There’s more than one way to fill out a wide receiver depth chart, Adam!