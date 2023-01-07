Panthers make four roster moves ahead of NFL Week 18 season finale against the Saints

The Carolina Panthers will have a new wide receiver in their lineup Sunday during the season finale against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

The team signed veteran receiver Preston Williams from the practice squad to 53-man roster on Saturday. Williams, 25, has spent the entire season on the practice squad and will make his Panthers regular-season debut against the Saints.

Williams played his first three NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins, producing 56 catches for 787 yards and 7 touchdowns. The 6-foot-5, 224-pound receiver came into the league as an undrafted rookie from Colorado State.

The Panthers had two open spots on their main roster in Week 18. While Williams filled one hole, the Panthers also promoted center Sam Tecklenburg to the 53-man roster. Tecklenburg was elevated from the practice squad last weekend, but didn’t play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Along with promoting Williams and Tecklenburg, the Panthers also elevated veteran cornerback Josh Norman and defensive tackle Phil Hoskins from the practice squad.

Norman made in his Panthers return last week in the loss to the Buccaneers. Norman played just 10 snaps in his first game of the regular season. He is expected to have bigger workload in the season finale.

Norman previously played for the Panthers from 2012 to 2015 and was named an All-Pro in his final season with Carolina during his original run.

Hoskins will serve as roster depth with starting defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (back) listed as “questionable” heading into the matchup against the Saints.