Panthers former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86 + Duke Energy warns of outages ahead of tomorrow’s storms

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson on the field as his team warms up prior to playing the Seattle Seahawks in NFC Divisional Playoff action at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on January 10, 2015. (David T. Foster, III/Charlotte Observer/TNS)

Jerry Richardson, the founding owner of the Carolina Panthers, died last night at 86.

A native of North Carolina, Richardson played football at Wofford College before playing in the NFL. He owned the Panthers franchise from its inception in 1995 until 2018 when he sold it to David and Nicole Tepper.

Mike Kaye shares the latest on Richardson’s death.

Half a million people in the Carolinas were without power on Christmas Eve after Duke Energy implemented rolling outages during one of the region’s coldest holiday weekends in recent years.

A cold front bringing storms and wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour may cause power outages tomorrow, according to Duke Energy.

“Our crews are prepared and ready to respond to outages resulting from these severe conditions – however, sustained high winds can sometimes result in longer outage times, as the use of hydraulic bucket trucks are limited until wind speeds decrease,” Duke officials said.

Kallie Cox has more from Duke.

Several dozen activists and the family of Shaquella Robinson marched from Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church to a nearby Charlotte post office on North McDowell Street to send 1,000 letters in pink envelopes to Mexican officials, demanding justice on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.

Prominent civil rights activists and lawyers from around the country are meeting in Washington, D.C. tomorrow in support of Shanquella Robinson.

They’re demanding diplomatic intervention by President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of State in Robinson’s case. The 25-year-old Charlotte native died 125 days ago in Cabo, Mexico while on a trip with six other people.

Kallie Cox details the efforts being led in D.C. tomorrow.

After years of debate, House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger announce an agreement to pass Medicaid expansion during a joint news conference at the Legislative Building on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

The House and Senate agreed to pass Medicaid expansion, reaching a breakthrough after years of debate.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger held a joint news conference today at the Legislative Building announcing the compromise between Republican-majority chambers. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has been a longtime supporter of expansion, which would provide health insurance coverage to hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians.

Dawn Baumgartner Vaughn and Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi run down what the expansion entails.

