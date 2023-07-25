Panthers’ Fitterer chats about Burns contract negotiations, Jeremy Chinn’s new role, more

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer hasn’t wavered in his stance that he wants pass rusher Brian Burns as part of Carolina’s long-term future.

However, Fitterer — who spoke on Tuesday at Wofford College ahead of the team’s first training camp practice — also said he wouldn’t discuss a timeline for a potential new deal out of respect for Burns and his representation.

“Those are ongoing conversations,” Fitterer said. “There’s no timeline to it. They’ve been good conversations. He’s represented by a great agent. It’s not like we have to say it has been done by this time or that time — we’ll just keep talking. And when the time’s right, we’ll make a deal where it’s right for him and right for us, that’ll be great.

“He’s a big part of the organization, and we’d be excited to have him. He’s really grown as a leader, not just a player, but as a leader, and has matured. He’s one of those guys you just love being around.”

Burns, who is coming off ankle surgery, reported for training camp on Tuesday with the other veteran players. The 2019 first-round pick passed his physical, though it unclear how he will be immediately used in practice.

The 25-year-old is coming off a career year in 2022, and he has made two Pro Bowls in his first four seasons. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound pass rusher is also seen as a strong fit for the defense’s new scheme under coordinator Ejiro Evero.

“This scheme isn’t just like a true 3-4,” Fitterer said. “This is like — your outside pass rusher getting off the ball, and that’s what he does well.”

Panthers open to adding upgrades

Fitterer said that he likes his edge rusher and cornerback groups, but he still is open to upgrading the depth charts if he finds the right player for either position.

The Panthers’ edge rusher group opposite Burns has been much maligned throughout the offseason. And while Fitterer and the coaching staff have praised the likes of Marquis Haynes, Yetur Gross-Matos and third-round pick DJ Johnson, the GM is still invested in putting together the strongest lineup possible.

“You can never have enough pass rush,” Fitterer said. “So if there’s a pass rusher out there that upgrades our roster, we’re going to pursue that. That’s just our style; we’re aggressive, and we’re always looking to add.”

Cornerback Donte Jackson (achilles) and Jaycee Horn (ankle) were sidelined to varying degrees during chunks of the offseason program this spring. Jackson was fully cleared to practice on Tuesday, while Horn told reporters that he was “ready to go” earlier in the day.

Still, if an option is available to upgrade the group behind Jackson and Horn, Fitterer said he will explore the opportunity to redefine the unit.

“Just like our pass rusher (unit), we’re always looking to add,” Fitterer said.

Panthers have been impressed by Jeremy Chinn

The Panthers have been pleased with Jeremy Chinn’s progress in the new system under Evero. Playing the big nickel role and moving around the defensive formation has served Chinn — previously labeled as a safety — well.

Following a disappointing third season, the Panthers’ new staff was curious about Chinn’s place in the lineup. According to Fitterer, the coaches were impressed by his output in the spring.

“You know what, that was a good question going into (this offseason): What’s his role, what’s the fit?” Fitterer said. “And, you know, talking to the staff early on, they’re like, ‘OK, we’ll try him here.’ And then Ejiro (Evero) really said, ‘Oh my goodness.’ He realized how much of an athlete he is, and how he can play him.”

With Chinn expected to move around the defense, Evero can be creative with his play-calling. He can disguise coverages and blitzes ahead of the snap with Chinn being used as a fluid chess piece — making the Panthers a bit harder to plan for during the week leading up to games.

Said Fitterer: “I think there’s a lot of excitement around how our defensive staff is going to use him.”

Quick Hits

▪ The Panthers won’t be adding to their physically unable to perform (PUP) list this week. All of the returning veterans passed their physicals on Tuesday.

The team placed starting guard Austin Corbett (ACL), fourth-round pick Chandler Zavala (hamstring), defensive tackle John Penisini (calf) and defensive end Jalen Redmond (undisclosed) on the PUP list on Saturday. According to Fitterer, Zavala tweaked his hamstring last week, while Penisini dealt with a calf injury in the spring. Fitterer also said that Corbett was ahead of schedule on his recovery from ACL surgery, but the team won’t know his status for the season until around the final cut-down deadline on Aug. 29.

▪ Fitterer praised third-year running back Chuba Hubbard as a former draft pick that has stood out under the new staff. He also mentioned second-year guard Cade Mays in that category as well. Hubbard will back up Miles Sanders, while Mays appears to be first in line to replace Corbett at right guard.

▪ Fitterer praised rookie quarterback Bryce Young’s humble mindset and personality. The GM has been impressed by how the rookie treats others.

▪ The Panthers held a workout for 10 players on Tuesday at Wofford College. Fitterer said that he wants to be fair to the players who were with the team throughout OTAs, essentially giving them an extended look in the early days of training camp. Still, impending moves could be on the way as Carolina tinkers with the deep end of their depth chart.

▪ Fitterer said that he likes the team’s inside linebacker and safety depth charts. Inside linebacker will be led by Frankie Luvu and Shaq Thompson, while safety will be spearheaded by Xavier Woods and free-agent addition Vonn Bell.

The Observer’s Alex Zietlow contributed to this report.

