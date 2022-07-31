Panthers first padded practice is Monday. Here are 3 big questions headed into Week 2

As Panthers players and coaches gathered on Gibbs field after their Back Together Saturday practice, a calm settled in.

The team had the rest of the day off and no Sunday practice. Carolina starts Week 2 of training camp on Monday back in Spartanburg, S.C, where a football storm of shoulder pads, helmets and thigh plates awaits.

“This was a four-day acclimation (period) where we learn things and get our legs back. We are very happy with where we are. I think the competition and growth and development is awesome right now,” Rhule said. “All that being said, camp, to me, starts on Monday.”

Carolina will be in full pads for the first time on Monday for a scheduled 105-minute practice.

Let’s examine three major questions that should be answered this week as the Panthers put the pads on for Week 2 of training camp.

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, left, poses for a selfie with a fan after the Back Together practice in Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College on Saturday, July 30, 2022 in Spartanburg, SC.
Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, left, poses for a selfie with a fan after the Back Together practice in Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College on Saturday, July 30, 2022 in Spartanburg, SC.

Will the QB battle become more clear?

Through the first week of camp, Rhule’s sentiment about his quarterback room remained consistent. It’s far too early to evaluate anyone — especially newcomer Baker Mayfield — after just four practices.

“We won’t really know much about the quarterbacks in terms of how they handle pressure till pads go on,” Rhule said. “I’ll know more next week as we start to get into more situations, but I couldn’t be more pleased with Baker and how much he’s learned. There’s way more to put in so we have to get through this next phase.”

Mayfield and Sam Darnold have been evenly splitting first-team reps since Day 2. A consistent procedure is taking shape. Mayfield may start practice with the ones, throwing four or five reps. Then Darnold takes the next five plays. Later in practice Darnold will start and Mayfield replaces him.

There is no hierarchy. The Panthers quarterback competition is a gridlocked tie and will likely remain so for a while. Sometimes Mayfield flashes. Other times he makes a poor decision. He’s playing in a foreign system throwing to new guys he met less than two weeks ago.

While Mayfield assimilates, Darnold remains steadily less than impressive, but consistently better.

Panthers offensive lineman Cade Mays, left, goes through individual position drills during day two of mini camp on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Charlotte, NC.
Panthers offensive lineman Cade Mays, left, goes through individual position drills during day two of mini camp on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Charlotte, NC.

How strong are the offensive and defensive lines?

General manager Scott Fitterer spent most of his offseason remaking Carolina’s offensive line and front seven defense. The team drafted Ikem Ekwoun at No. 6, signed Austin Corbett to a big deal and targeted center Bradly Bozeman in free agency. Defensively, Carolina signed Matt Ioannidis, but is still searching for an edge rusher to bring in.

Part of the reason Carolina hasn’t signed a veteran defensive end yet is that the team wants to see what their in-house talent can produce.

“We like the guys that we have. (Brian) Burns, (Marquis) Haynes, Yetur (Gross-Matos), we liked that group,” Rhule said. “We’ll keep an eye on other guys if they pop open as they’re available. But it’s not a major need that we feel panicked about.”

When the Panthers’ defense lined up, from left to right, with Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, Matt Ioannidis and Yetur Gross-Matos, they have been disrupting Carolina’s offensive line. The front seven dominated on Saturday by filling run lanes and batting down passes.

Defenses are usually ahead of offenses early in camp. Once the pads are on, Rhule will have a better understanding of the team’s urgency at pass rusher.

Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson, second from left, breaks up a pass to wide receiver Robbie Anderson in the end zone during the Back Together practice in Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College on Saturday, July 30, 2022 in Spartanburg, SC.
Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson, second from left, breaks up a pass to wide receiver Robbie Anderson in the end zone during the Back Together practice in Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College on Saturday, July 30, 2022 in Spartanburg, SC.

Can Carolina remain healthy?

Shaq Thompson and Jaycee Horn are the only two injured Panthers players through Week 1. The team is hopeful their starting middle linebacker and No. 1 cornerback will be healthy by Week 1 of the regular season. Thompson is recovering from a minor knee clean-up procedure. Horn reported soreness in his surgically repaired right foot following condition testing.

Neither injury took place during practice. Carolina weathered the first week and is relatively healthy. Staying so will take thoughtful practices (no unnecessary hits) and luck, but the candidates for an early soft tissue injury are doing well.

Receiver Robbie Anderson sat out most of minicamp with hip soreness. He spent July preparing for camp and entered camp in game shape. Mayfield had offseason shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum. There have been no setbacks.

Injuries happen. It’s expected. But so far the Panthers have been keeping their players prepared and safe. The pads cannot change that.

