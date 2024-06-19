Panthers fans hopeful their team wins The Cup in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final

As the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers gear up for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals, thousands of fans arrive to Amerant Bank Arena, ready to cheer on their teams.

The Panthers, having won 3 of the 4 games played, are now just one victory away from clinching the coveted Stanley Cup.

Take a look at a selection of photos capturing the passion of these dedicated fans.

Brothers Ben Lagunov, right, and Jensen Lagunov hoist their own Stanley Cup in front of Amerant Bank Arena.

Members of the Chaikin family pose for a selfie in front of Amerant Bank Arena before the start of game 5.

Oiler fans Sam Roth, left and Kris Black , right chant for the Oilers outside the main entrance of Amerant Bank Arena

Florida Panthers fans smile for photos before Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Amerant Bank Arena.

Florida Panthers fans walk up the Panther steps to the arena before Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Amerant Bank Arena

Liam Carr, 4, and friends play hockey in the parking lot at a tailgate before Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Amerant Bank Arena.

Thirteen year -old Xander Wong, left and his father, Eddie, right arrive at the Arena with plenty of time to spare before the puck drops.

A group from Air Canada based in Edmonton chant for their team in front of Amerant Bank Arena.

Florida Panthers fans chant “We want the Cup!” before Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Amerant Bank Arena

Derek Kesseler waves a Edmonton Oilers flag in front of the arena before Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final