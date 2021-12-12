Panthers-Falcons live updates: Cam Newton has a new play-caller today vs. Atlanta
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
When Cam Newton walks onto the field this afternoon to take the Carolina Panthers’ first offensive snap against the Atlanta Falcons, he’ll have a new coordinator in his ear calling the play.
The Panthers fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady a week ago today, replacing him in the interim with running backs coach Jeff Nixon, a longtime friend and assistant to head coach Matt Rhule.
The Panthers have had one of the NFL’s worst offenses this season. They’ve scored fewer points in the third quarter (18) than any team in the NFL and have one of the worst offensive lines. Replacing Brady with Nixon won’t fix their lack of depth on a banged-up line, but it could lead the Panthers to rely less on the pass and run the ball the way Rhule likes.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
The Observer has six journalists at today’s Falcons vs. Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, including beat reporters Jonathan M. Alexander and Ellis L. Williams and columnist Scott Fowler. Follow along here for live updates before and during the game (refresh the page for the latest) and stick with CharlotteObserver.com after the game for expanded coverage.
Christian McCaffrey is not playing today
Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey was placed on the season-ending injured reserve list after he hurt his ankle in Week 12 against the Miami Dolphins.
Is Cam Newton starting today?
Cam Newton will make his third start of the season today for the Carolina Panthers, trying to correct his 0-2 record. (Which he made clear Thursday he’s aware of.)
Newton’s last start — two weeks ago at Miami — was one of the worst of his career. He completed five passes with two interceptions and had a passer rating of 5.8 in the Panthers’ 33-10 loss.
What radio station is the Panthers game on?
Here is a list of Panthers Radio Network affiliates to listen to the Panthers vs. Dolphins Week 12 NFL game.
City
State
Station
Frequency
Abemarle
NC
WSPC-AM
1010
Asheville
NC
WWNC-AM
570
Bedford
VA
WLVA-FM
94.1
Blacksburg
VA
WPIN-AM
810
Burlington
NC
WKRR-FM
92.3
Camden
SC
WPUB-FM
102.7
Charleston
SC
WYBB-FM
98.1
Charlotte
NC
WBT-AM
1110
Charlotte
NC
WBT-FM
99.3
Cherrwille
NC
WCSL-AM
1590
Chesterfield
SC
WVSZ-FM
107.3
Columbia
SC
WMFX-FM
102.3
Concord
NC
WEGO-AM
1410
Concord
NC
WEGO-FM
98.3
Elkin
NC
WIFM-FM
100.9
Fairmont
NC
WSTS-FM
100.9
Fayetteville
NC
WFNC-AM
640
Florence
SC
WWFN-FM
100.1
Greensboro
NC
WKRR-FM
92.3
Greenville
NC
WTIB-FM
103.7
Greenville
SC
WROQ-FM
101.1
Hamlet
NC
WKDX-AM
1250
Henderson
NC
WIZS-AM
1450
HendersonviIle
NC
WHKP-AM
1450
HendersonviIle
NC
WHKP-FM
107.7
Hopewell
VA
WHAP-AM
1340
Jacksonville
NC
WJNC-AM
1240
Kinston
NC
WRNS-AM
960
Lincolnton
NC
WLON-AM
1050
Lynchburg
VA
WLVA-AM
580
Lynchburg
VA
WLVA-FM
94.1
Lynchburg
VA
WPLI-AM
1390
Lynchburg
VA
WPLI-FM
107.5
Manning
SC
WYMB-AM
920
Morehead City
NC
WTKF-FM
107.1
Myrtle Beach
SC
WSEA-FM
100.3
Newton
NC
WNNC-AM
1230
Raleigh
NC
WCMC-FM
99.9
Richmond
VA
WURV-FM
106.1
Roanoke
VA
WPLY-AM
610
Roanoke
VA
WPLY-FM
101.1
Rock Hill
SC
WRHM-FM
107.1
Rocky Mount
NC
WZAX-FM
99.3
Salem
VA
WPLY-FM
98.5
Salisbury
NC
WSAT-AM
1280
Salisbury
NC
WSAT-FM
103.3
Shallotte
NC
WVCB-AM
1410
Shelby
NC
WOHS-AM
1390
Spartanburg
SC
WROQ-FM
101.1
Statesville
NC
WSIC-AM
1400
Statesville
NC
WSIC-FM
100.7, 105.9
Topsail Beach
NC
WNTB-FM
93.7
Wilmington
NC
WNTB-FM
93.7
Winston-Salem
NC
WKRR-FM
92.3
What TV channel is the Panthers-Washington game on?
Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is being broadcast on FOX. If you’re watching in Charlotte, that means WJZY-Fox 46. The Panthers-Falcons NFL game can be streamed online with a subscription to YouTube TV or Hulu+ Live TV, so long as you are viewing from inside the broadcast footprint — a map of which can be found below via 506 Sports.