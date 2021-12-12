Panthers-Falcons live updates: Cam Newton has a new play-caller today vs. Atlanta

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt L. Stephens
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When Cam Newton walks onto the field this afternoon to take the Carolina Panthers’ first offensive snap against the Atlanta Falcons, he’ll have a new coordinator in his ear calling the play.

The Panthers fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady a week ago today, replacing him in the interim with running backs coach Jeff Nixon, a longtime friend and assistant to head coach Matt Rhule.

The Panthers have had one of the NFL’s worst offenses this season. They’ve scored fewer points in the third quarter (18) than any team in the NFL and have one of the worst offensive lines. Replacing Brady with Nixon won’t fix their lack of depth on a banged-up line, but it could lead the Panthers to rely less on the pass and run the ball the way Rhule likes.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Observer has six journalists at today’s Falcons vs. Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, including beat reporters Jonathan M. Alexander and Ellis L. Williams and columnist Scott Fowler. Follow along here for live updates before and during the game (refresh the page for the latest) and stick with CharlotteObserver.com after the game for expanded coverage.

Christian McCaffrey is not playing today

Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey was placed on the season-ending injured reserve list after he hurt his ankle in Week 12 against the Miami Dolphins.

Is Cam Newton starting today?

Cam Newton will make his third start of the season today for the Carolina Panthers, trying to correct his 0-2 record. (Which he made clear Thursday he’s aware of.)

Newton’s last start — two weeks ago at Miami — was one of the worst of his career. He completed five passes with two interceptions and had a passer rating of 5.8 in the Panthers’ 33-10 loss.

What radio station is the Panthers game on?

Here is a list of Panthers Radio Network affiliates to listen to the Panthers vs. Dolphins Week 12 NFL game.

City

State

Station

Frequency

Abemarle

NC

WSPC-AM

1010

Asheville

NC

WWNC-AM

570

Bedford

VA

WLVA-FM

94.1

Blacksburg

VA

WPIN-AM

810

Burlington

NC

WKRR-FM

92.3

Camden

SC

WPUB-FM

102.7

Charleston

SC

WYBB-FM

98.1

Charlotte

NC

WBT-AM

1110

Charlotte

NC

WBT-FM

99.3

Cherrwille

NC

WCSL-AM

1590

Chesterfield

SC

WVSZ-FM

107.3

Columbia

SC

WMFX-FM

102.3

Concord

NC

WEGO-AM

1410

Concord

NC

WEGO-FM

98.3

Elkin

NC

WIFM-FM

100.9

Fairmont

NC

WSTS-FM

100.9

Fayetteville

NC

WFNC-AM

640

Florence

SC

WWFN-FM

100.1

Greensboro

NC

WKRR-FM

92.3

Greenville

NC

WTIB-FM

103.7

Greenville

SC

WROQ-FM

101.1

Hamlet

NC

WKDX-AM

1250

Henderson

NC

WIZS-AM

1450

HendersonviIle

NC

WHKP-AM

1450

HendersonviIle

NC

WHKP-FM

107.7

Hopewell

VA

WHAP-AM

1340

Jacksonville

NC

WJNC-AM

1240

Kinston

NC

WRNS-AM

960

Lincolnton

NC

WLON-AM

1050

Lynchburg

VA

WLVA-AM

580

Lynchburg

VA

WLVA-FM

94.1

Lynchburg

VA

WPLI-AM

1390

Lynchburg

VA

WPLI-FM

107.5

Manning

SC

WYMB-AM

920

Morehead City

NC

WTKF-FM

107.1

Myrtle Beach

SC

WSEA-FM

100.3

Newton

NC

WNNC-AM

1230

Raleigh

NC

WCMC-FM

99.9

Richmond

VA

WURV-FM

106.1

Roanoke

VA

WPLY-AM

610

Roanoke

VA

WPLY-FM

101.1

Rock Hill

SC

WRHM-FM

107.1

Rocky Mount

NC

WZAX-FM

99.3

Salem

VA

WPLY-FM

98.5

Salisbury

NC

WSAT-AM

1280

Salisbury

NC

WSAT-FM

103.3

Shallotte

NC

WVCB-AM

1410

Shelby

NC

WOHS-AM

1390

Spartanburg

SC

WROQ-FM

101.1

Statesville

NC

WSIC-AM

1400

Statesville

NC

WSIC-FM

100.7, 105.9

Topsail Beach

NC

WNTB-FM

93.7

Wilmington

NC

WNTB-FM

93.7

Winston-Salem

NC

WKRR-FM

92.3

What TV channel is the Panthers-Washington game on?

Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is being broadcast on FOX. If you’re watching in Charlotte, that means WJZY-Fox 46. The Panthers-Falcons NFL game can be streamed online with a subscription to YouTube TV or Hulu+ Live TV, so long as you are viewing from inside the broadcast footprint — a map of which can be found below via 506 Sports.

FOX NFL broadcast map for Week 14 of the 2021 season.
FOX NFL broadcast map for Week 14 of the 2021 season.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories