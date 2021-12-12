Panthers-Falcons live updates: Cam Newton has a new play-caller today vs. Atlanta

When Cam Newton walks onto the field this afternoon to take the Carolina Panthers’ first offensive snap against the Atlanta Falcons, he’ll have a new coordinator in his ear calling the play.

The Panthers fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady a week ago today, replacing him in the interim with running backs coach Jeff Nixon, a longtime friend and assistant to head coach Matt Rhule.

The Panthers have had one of the NFL’s worst offenses this season. They’ve scored fewer points in the third quarter (18) than any team in the NFL and have one of the worst offensive lines. Replacing Brady with Nixon won’t fix their lack of depth on a banged-up line, but it could lead the Panthers to rely less on the pass and run the ball the way Rhule likes.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Observer has six journalists at today’s Falcons vs. Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, including beat reporters Jonathan M. Alexander and Ellis L. Williams and columnist Scott Fowler. Follow along here for live updates before and during the game (refresh the page for the latest) and stick with CharlotteObserver.com after the game for expanded coverage.

Christian McCaffrey is not playing today

Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey was placed on the season-ending injured reserve list after he hurt his ankle in Week 12 against the Miami Dolphins.

Is Cam Newton starting today?

Cam Newton will make his third start of the season today for the Carolina Panthers, trying to correct his 0-2 record. (Which he made clear Thursday he’s aware of.)

Newton’s last start — two weeks ago at Miami — was one of the worst of his career. He completed five passes with two interceptions and had a passer rating of 5.8 in the Panthers’ 33-10 loss.

What radio station is the Panthers game on?

Here is a list of Panthers Radio Network affiliates to listen to the Panthers game.

What TV channel is the Panthers-Washington game on?

Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is being broadcast on FOX. If you’re watching in Charlotte, that means WJZY-Fox 46. The Panthers-Falcons NFL game can be streamed online with a subscription to YouTube TV or Hulu+ Live TV, so long as you are viewing from inside the broadcast footprint — a map of which can be found below via 506 Sports.