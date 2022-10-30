Panthers' DJ Moore catches miraculous game-tying hail mary, then commits dumb penalty that leads to OT

Carolina Panthers wideout D.J. Moore did two unthinkable things at the end of regulation against the Atlanta Falcons.

First, he caught an incredible 62-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left to tie the game. But after securing the touchdown, Moore committed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after it looked like Moore took off his helmet in celebration.

That penalty pushed the extra point attempt back by 15 yards, which set Panthers kicker Eddy Piñeiro up for a game-winning 48-yard point-after attempt. He missed it cleanly, which sent the game to overtime.

Things didn't go any smoother for Piñeiro and the Panthers in extra time, either. After an interception on the Falcons' first overtime drive, Piñeiro missed what would have been a game-winning 32-yard field goal. The Falcons got the ball back and kicked a field goal to snatch the win back. It also vaulted Atlanta to the top of the NFC South.

It's unfortunate that such an incredible touchdown catch will be almost forgotten because of the subsequent penalty by Moore. The pass traveled 67.6 air yards – the most by a completed pass since 2016 – and had a completion probability of just 11.5 percent, per Next Gen Stats. It also capped off a three-touchdown fourth-quarter comeback and Walker's first career 300-yard passing game.

But mental errors have consequences, and this one by Moore cost the Panthers a win and the top spot in the division.