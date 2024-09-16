Panthers depth chart: Who is Carolina's backup QB after Bryce Young benching?

The Carolina Panthers are making a change at quarterback.

Carolina is benching Bryce Young, their No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, after a disastrous start to the 2024 season. Young and the Panthers have lost each of their first two games by more than 20 points, with opponents outscoring them 73-13 through Week 2.

Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the Panthers' home opener saw Young throw for a career-low 84 yards to move to a 2-16 record in his 18 career starts. The loss appears to have been the final straw for head coach Dave Canales and his staff, though that was not his immediate indication after the game.

"Bryce is our quarterback," Canales said in his post-game press conference. "We're going to just continue to shore up and fix the things we need to fundamentally, from a scheme standpoint, all those things."

Canales has since reversed course, telling reporters at a Monday press conference that the Panthers would be benching their former No. 1 overall pick. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton takes over the starting job.

Panthers quarterback depth chart

After Young's benching, he moves to the No. 2 quarterback spot on the Panthers' depth chart. Here's how it looks after Monday's announcement.

Andy Dalton Bryce Young

Head coach Dave Canales added that there are no current plans to add a quarterback to the fold.

Why was Bryce Young benched?

Young has struggled to find any success in the NFL after the Panthers made him the first overall pick last season.

He has lost 16 of his 18 starts and holds a career completion rate below 60%. Through two games in his second season, Young is still making bad mistakes – poor reads, missed throws or overthrows, interceptions – that have hampered Carolina's offense.

"This is the best decision for our group moving forward," Canales said on Monday. "Andy Dalton gives us the best chance…I watched the film. Ultimately this falls on me. I feel this is the best decision to help the Panthers win."

Bryce Young stats

Young is 2-16 in 18 games as a starter. He has completed 59.3% of his passes for 3,122 yards with 11 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The former Alabama quarterback has also tallied 44 career rush attempts for 271 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Bryce Young height

Young measured in at 5 feet, 10 1/8 inches and 204 pounds at the NFL combine in March 2023.

Bryce Young contract

According to Spotrac, Young signed a four-year, $37.96 million, fully guaranteed rookie contract with the Panthers. As a first-round pick, Young's contract also includes a fifth-year option that the team could pick up.

