Panthers defense stout, but Baker Mayfield and offense sputter in loss to Ravens

Ellis Williams
·4 min read
Nick Wass/AP

The Carolina Panthers defense did everything it could to hit, contain and turnover Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

But Baker Mayfield and the Carolina offense could not support its defense at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday and lost 13-3. Mayfield did not generate enough explosive plays or score in the red zone against the Baltimore Ravens, but it was a fourth-quarter Shi Smith fumble in Carolina territory that swung the game.

Smith caught a short pass with 8:22 to play and turned upfield seeking yards after the catch. But Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters stood up Smith and ripped the ball away. The play was originally called dead, but a review confirmed Smith fumbled and Marlon Humphrey recovered. Baltimore scored the game’s lone touchdown three plays later via a 1-yard Jackson rush.

To beat Baltimore (7-3), Carolina (3-8) needed to play mistake-free football and create a handful of explosive plays. Mayfield was not explosive nor mistake-free. His longest pass gained 34 yards, and he threw two fourth-quarter interceptions. In his first start since injury his ankle in Week 5, Mayfield completed 21 of 33 passes (63.6%) for 196 yards and two interceptions.

Carolina could not recover after Smith’s fumble

Jackson’s score put the Ravens up 10 and dashed the hopes of a Panthers upset. Carolina squandered a stout defensive performance. The Panthers’ first three fourth-quarter drives resulted in a fumble, turnover on downs and an interception.

The Panthers gained just 63 first-half yards. Baltimore halted Carolina’s rushing game. D’Onta Foreman entered Sunday averaging 97 rushing yards over the past four weeks. On Sunday, the Panthers gained just 36 yards on 17 carries.

Punter Johnny Hekker was one of the best players on the field. His six punts helped consistently flip the field. Carolina punted the ball five straight times to start the game. Mayfield struggled to convert third downs to keep the offense on the field.

Carolina’s first explosive play did not come until halfway through the third quarter. Mayfield connected with receiver Terrace Marshall on a 25-yard post route versus Peters. The grab set up Carolina in Ravens territory.

Marshall nearly converted a touchdown a few plays later when Mayfield threw an outside vertical down the left sideline. But Marshall dropped the one-handed opportunity. Two plays later Carolina scored its only points, a 32-yard Eddy Piñeiro field goal that tied the score 3-3.

Jackson found a rhythm on his next drive. He completed five passes to four different receivers. DeMarcus Robinson gained 20 of his 128 receiving yards on the series. He excelled when covered by cornerback C.J. Henderson all afternoon.

But the drive stalled when defensive end Brian Burns sacked Jackson on a third-and-long. The sack took Baltimore out of field-goal range. Carolina sacked Jackson three times and generated 10 tackles for a loss.

Carolina held the Ravens scoreless in the first quarter. It was the first time since Week 18 of last season Baltimore did not score in the opening quarter.

The Ravens did not reach the red zone until the 20-second mark of the second quarter. A double-clutching Jackson throw to Robinson pushed Baltimore to the Panthers’ 14-yard line. But the Panthers’ defense again kept Baltimore out of the end zone, forcing a 32-yard Justin Tucker field goal to end the first half.

The Ravens average 167 rushing per game, second most in the NFL. On Sunday, the Panthers defense limited Jackson and running backs Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake to 115 yards on 30 carries.

Early in the second quarter, defensive tackle Bravvion Roy intercepted Jackson as Baltimore drove to Carolina’s 29 yard line. Dropping Roy into coverage is an example of the creative play calls defensive coordinator Al Holcomb deployed against Jackson. Thirteen points should be enough to win a game, but the Panthers offense did not complement Holcomb’s play-calling.

With the loss, the Panthers remain winless on the road this season. The team does not have a win outside the NFC South yet. Next week, Carolina hosts the Broncos at Bank of America Stadium before taking a Week 13 bye.

Latest Stories

  • Hernández: Even with a star QB, UCLA couldn't beat USC. That doesn't bode well for Chip Kelly

    Chip Kelly was on the verge of finally making UCLA a nationally relevant team. With the Bruins disheartening loss to USC, he might never get another chance.

  • Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced To More Than 11 Years In Prison

    The founder of the Theranos blood-testing company had been found guilty of defrauding investors.

  • Justin Fields carted off after end of loss to Falcons

    Justin Fields lost his usual explosiveness on Sunday, and the Bears lost the game against Atlanta.

  • Florida Sen. Rick Scott says Republicans should 'stop compromising' with Democrats, arguing that Senate GOP leaders 'routinely cave in' to Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer

    "I ran for leader because Republican leaders in the Senate routinely cave in and allow Schumer and Biden to win," Scott said during a Nevada speech.

  • Murray shines in return to Pittsburgh as Leafs top Pens 5-2

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Murray helped the Pittsburgh Penguins raise the Stanley Cup in 2016 and again in 2017 as a young goaltender whose steadiness under pressure belied his age. The echoes of the victory parades are long gone. Murray has moved on. So have the Penguins. At the moment, only Murray is moving in the right direction while his old team is spinning its incredibly expensive wheels. Murray turned aside 34 shots, including several key stops to fend off a Pittsburgh surge to help the Toro

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • Heinicke, defense lead Commanders over Texans 23-10

    HOUSTON (AP) — Taylor Heinicke threw for 191 yards, Kendall Fuller returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Washington Commanders rolled to a 23-10 win over the hapless Houston Texans on Sunday. Heinicke, who started a fifth straight game for the injured Carson Wentz, had another solid performance to help the Commanders (6-5) build on last week’s victory over Philadelphia and win their fifth of six. Davis Mills threw two interceptions and Houston mustered a season-low 148 yards of offen

  • Jets held scoreless as Jarry shines for Penguins in 3-0 win

    WINNIPEG — Tristan Jarry served as a barrier the Winnipeg Jets just could not get through. The Pittsburgh goaltender stopped all 32 shots he faced, leading the Penguins to a 3-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. It was Jarry’s first shutout of the season. “It’s always nice when you don’t let anything in,” said Jarry, who had been battling an undisclosed injury recently. “I thought the guys did a great job there, boxing out early, and it allowed me to see a lot of pucks. I was see

  • Irving rejoins Nets, apologizes for hurt his actions caused

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving returned to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday and apologized to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material. Irving was suspended by the team on Nov. 3, hours after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when meeting with reporters at the Nets' practice facility. Back at the building for the team's morning shootaround, Irving said he should have handled that interview differently. “I don’t stand for anything

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 4-1 win over Flames

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period and an empty-netter. This is the first time Tampa Bay has allowed fewer than two goals

  • Doncic gets 50th triple-double, Mavs top shorthanded Nuggets

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points in his 50th career triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the shorthanded Denver Nuggets 127-99 on Friday night in the first of consecutive meetings. The Nuggets were without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and two more starters in Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Murray joined Jokic, who missed a second straight game, in health and safety protocols. Gordon was out for a second game with a non-COVID-19 illness. All three weren't on the trip with the Nugge

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart