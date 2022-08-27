Panthers defeat Bills in preseason finale, suffer multiple injuries at key positions

There was only so much the Panthers could learn about themselves playing in their final exhibition game ahead of the 2022 regular season. As is preseason tradition, avoiding as many injuries as possible takes top priority.

To no fault of its own, Carolina suffered major injuries at several key positions while enduring a 21-0 victory against the Buffalo Bills on Friday night at Bank of America Stadium.

Kicker Zane Gonzalez (groin), quarterback Sam Darnold (ankle), defensive tackle Derrick Brown (oblique) and tight ends Giovanni Ricci (groin) and Stephen Sullivan (stinger), all exited the game early and did not return.

Gonzalez’s injury is most concerning. After kicking off for the second half, he fell while warming up on the sideline and immediately reached for his right groin. He was later carted to the locker room. His injury creates a massive question in the Panthers’ kicking game as he has been a model of consistency since last season.

Darnold was injured with 3:23 left in the third quarter after Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer awkwardly pulled him down under his own weight. Darnold’s left ankle was landed on and twisted. He stayed down until the cart came out. According to a source, there is concern Darnold suffered a Grade III ankle sprain. Worst-case scenario, Darnold has a dislocated ankle, which would require surgery and likely sideline him for the season.

Last week the Panthers lost rookie quarterback Matt Corral to a Lisfranc injury at New England. He was put on injured reserve.

Brown was injured in second quarter, possibly after his sack of Bills quarterback Case Keenum. He did not return but was on the sideline for the entire second half. Ricci also did not return after his groin injury but appeared fine on the sideline.

The Panthers rested several key starters to avoid these exact injury issues.

As expected, star running back Christian McCaffrey did not play in Carolina’s 21-0 victory Friday night. Neither did receiver Robbie Anderson or linebacker Shaq Thompson. But Baker Mayfield started his first game at Bank of America Stadium, playing nearly two full quarter that totaled four drives and two touchdowns.

Mayfield did not need McCaffrey or Anderson. Receiver DJ Moore started but played less than 10 snaps. Instead, Mayfield rekindled his preseason Week 1 connection with second-year receiver Shi Smith.

Smith patrols the slot, an area Mayfield frequents. Over two preseason games, Mayfield and Smith have connected for five catches, 66 yards and a touchdown. Three of his catches converted a third down. His touchdown came on a third-and-long.

It was all Mayfield-to-Smith during the first half. His first catch came on the Panthers’ second drive, facing thrid-and-12. Mayfield fired a laser pass to Smith, who ran a deep curl route and settled just inside the left hash. Seven plays later, running back D’Onta Foreman scored a touchdown from 2 yards out.

One series later, safety Jeremy Chinn set Carolina up just outside the Bills’ red zone via an interception off a tipped Matt Barkley pass. Two plays later, Mayfield found Smith on 19-yard touchdown via a broken play for the team’s second score.

Darnold finished the half and started the third quarter before his ankle injury. PJ Walker led a third-quarter touchdown drive of his own, putting Carolina up 21-0 with about 20 minutes to play. He finished 8-for-10 passing for 50 yards.

Carolina must cut its roster from 80 to 53 players by Tuesday. Based on the slew of injuries, it’ll be a busy weekend deciding between injured-reserve spots and pickups from across the league.