Should Panthers be concerned by Bryce Young’s growing pains? + New cocktail bar coming to NoDa

Last month, News & Observer and Charlotte Observer journalists published the project When Birth Brings Death, which dove deeply into maternal mortality rates in North Carolina and its toll on families.

This critical discussion continues during a virtual panel 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3. Members of the public are invited to register to attend.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes during Panthers Training Camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC., on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

For the fourth straight practice at training camp, Bryce Young threw an interception.

Are the Panthers worried about his mistakes? Not really, no.

Scott Fowler was on hand at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. to talk to Young about his growing pains.

Police say Samantha Miller, 34, died when Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, struck the golf cart the newlywed was in while driving drunk in Folly Beach, S.C., Friday, April 28, 2023. A judge denied bond in the case on Aug. 1.

The woman charged with killing a Charlotte bride on her wedding night will stay behind bars with no bond, a judge ruled this morning.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, was driving drunk in Folly Beach, S.C. when she slammed into the back of the golf cart carrying Samantha Miller. Three others in the golf cart — including the groom, Arid Hutchinson — were injured.

Julia Coin has the latest.

Built On Hospitality beverage director Bob Peters is at the heart of the Chief’s concept. The cocktail bar will be named after his late father.

The team behind The Goodyear House is opening a cocktail bar early next year.

Chief’s will open right next door featuring a menu and atmosphere crafted to reflect a simple, elegant style.

Heidi Finley details the newest addition coming to NoDa.

N.C. State Rep. Tricia Cotham speaks during a press conference at the N.C. GOP headquarters in Raleigh, N.C. Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The press conference was to announce Rep. Cotham is switching parties to become a member of the House Republican caucus.

A donor to Tricia Cotham’s campaign requested her money back after the state representative switched party affiliations from Democrat to Republican.

Cotham obliged. So is it true that any donor can ask for their money back as well?

The Editorial Board reached out to Cotham to ask.

---

