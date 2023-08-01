Should Panthers be concerned by Bryce Young’s growing pains? + New cocktail bar coming to NoDa
Hey, everyone! Drew here.
Last month, News & Observer and Charlotte Observer journalists published the project When Birth Brings Death, which dove deeply into maternal mortality rates in North Carolina and its toll on families.
This critical discussion continues during a virtual panel 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3. Members of the public are invited to register to attend.
We hope to see you there.
On to your news.
1. Should Panthers be concerned by Bryce Young’s interceptions during training camp?
For the fourth straight practice at training camp, Bryce Young threw an interception.
Are the Panthers worried about his mistakes? Not really, no.
Scott Fowler was on hand at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. to talk to Young about his growing pains.
2. Drunk driver charged with killing a Charlotte bride denied bond, SC judge rules
The woman charged with killing a Charlotte bride on her wedding night will stay behind bars with no bond, a judge ruled this morning.
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, was driving drunk in Folly Beach, S.C. when she slammed into the back of the golf cart carrying Samantha Miller. Three others in the golf cart — including the groom, Arid Hutchinson — were injured.
Julia Coin has the latest.
3. A new cocktail bar will open in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood next to Goodyear House
The team behind The Goodyear House is opening a cocktail bar early next year.
Chief’s will open right next door featuring a menu and atmosphere crafted to reflect a simple, elegant style.
Heidi Finley details the newest addition coming to NoDa.
4. Opinion: A donor got a refund from party switcher Tricia Cotham. Can you? We asked
A donor to Tricia Cotham’s campaign requested her money back after the state representative switched party affiliations from Democrat to Republican.
Cotham obliged. So is it true that any donor can ask for their money back as well?
The Editorial Board reached out to Cotham to ask.
5. Some more stories to read
Going to the Beyoncé concert in Charlotte? What to know about parking & tailgating
Charlotte FC, Andre Shinyashiki mutually part ways after sexual assault allegation
Chase Bank expanding in Carolinas. Plans set for more branches, jobs in Charlotte, Raleigh
Can you wear a thong on the beach in NC? What to know about indecent exposure laws
Panthers camp breakdown: Bryce Young’s chemistry with DJ Chark tested in red-zone drills
---
That’s it for now. Thanks for reading! If you don’t already, subscribe to the Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to stay connected.
Find more updates at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok to see more from us. Enjoy your day!
Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.