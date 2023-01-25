Panthers coaching tracker: Second-round interviews begin with Steve Wilks

The Carolina Panthers have started the second round of their coaching search.

Following an initial round that featured nine candidates, the Panthers are expected to shorten their list in the next phase of the search.

The team began its second round of interviews with interim head coach Steve Wilks shortly after Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore concluded his first-round interview on Tuesday.

Below is everything you need you need to know about the second round of the search:

Steve Wilks, Panthers interim head coach: The interim head coach received his second-round interview on Tuesday night, a league source told The Observer. Wilks was the second candidate interviewed in the first round — after former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell — and the first to be interviewed in the second phase. NFL Network was the first to report the interview.

Frank Reich, former Indianapolis Colts head coach: Reich is set to receive a second-round interview, according to The Athletic’s Joe Person. Reich interviewed in the initial round on Jan. 11.

The rest of the field

Kellen Moore, Cowboys offensive coordinator: Interview in person during initial round on Tuesday.

Sean Payton, former Saints head coach: Interviewed in person during initial round on Monday.

Mike Kafka, Giants offensive coordinator: Interviewed virtually during initial round on Sunday.

Ken Dorsey, Bills offensive coordinator: Interviewed virtually during initial round on Jan. 21.

Ejiro Evero, Broncos defensive coordinator: Interviewed in person during initial round on Jan. 18.

Shane Steichen, Eagles offensive coordinator: Interviewed virtually during initial round on Jan. 14.

Jim Caldwell, former Lions and Colts head coach: In person interview during initial round on Jan. 9.