Panthers coaching search continues: Carolina meets with Sean Payton

The Carolina Panthers have resumed their extensive search for a new head coach.

On Monday, the team announced it had completed an interview with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. The Payton interview followed a Sunday meeting with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Owner David Tepper and other Panthers’ front-office staff rescheduled multiple interviews over the weekend following the passing of Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes, a league source confirmed. The Panthers were set interview Payton on Friday but that meeting was put on hold as Tepper — who also owns Charlotte FC — spent time supporting grieving players.

Carolina has also reportedly broken league rules while searching for their next head coach, though there has been no further word from the league on those potential allegations.

Here is the latest buzz, news and rumors from the Panthers’ coaching search:

Interviewed

Sean Payton, former New Orleans Saints head coach: Payton interviewed with the Panthers on Monday. He has already interviewed with the Broncos and Texans for their vacant head-coaching positions. Some reports say Payton is set to have a second interview with the Broncos this week.

Payton is under contract with the Saints for two more seasons, so he would need to be acquired through a trade. According to Payton, the price will likely be around a mid-to-late first-round pick. According to a league source, there is no NFL-mandated restrictive time frame for a coach to begin working with a new franchise following a trade.

Ejiro Evero, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator: Evero interviewed with the Panthers’ brass Wednesday. Evero is coming off an impressive debut as an NFL defensive coordinator.

The Panthers have satisfied the Rooney Rule requirement for interviews with two external minority candidates and can now make an official offer to a candidate.

Shane Steichen, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator: Steichen interviewed with the Panthers virtually on Saturday. He isn’t eligible to have an in-person interview until the Eagles are eliminated from the playoffs or they receive the bye week between the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl.

Frank Reich, former Indianapolis Colts head coach: Reich interviewed in person with the Panthers last week.

Steve Wilks, Panthers interim head coach: Wilks interviewed in person with the Panthers last week.

Jim Caldwell, former Detroit Lions head coach: Caldwell interviewed in person with the Panthers last week.

Mike Kafka, New York Giants offensive coordinator: Per a report from ESPN, Kafka interviewed with the Panthers on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Ken Dorsey, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator: The Panthers interviewed Dorsey on Saturday, per league source. Dorsey is in his first year as an NFL play-caller and previously served as the quarterbacks coach for the Panthers from 2013 to 2017.

Early start on DC search

Vic Fangio, former Denver Broncos head coach: Fangio interviewed with the Panthers for their defensive coordinator job earlier in the week, a league source confirmed to The Observer. Fangio last worked for the Broncos as their head coach from 2019 to 2021.

Marquand Manuel, New York Jets safeties coach: Manuel was interviewed by the Panthers earlier this week, a league source confirmed to The Observer. Manuel previously served as the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2018.

Kris Richard, Saints co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach: The Panthers requested permission to speak with Richard earlier this week, a league source confirmed to The Observer. Richard has previously worked under Payton, and he has ties to GM Scott Fitterer from their shared time in Seattle.

Out of the mix

Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator: Johnson informed the Panthers on Tuesday that he plans to stay in Detroit, a league source confirmed to The Observer.

DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator: Ryans has yet to schedule an interview with the Panthers, a league source told The Observer. Ryans is interviewing for other openings, but logistical issues were cited as one of the reasons an interview with Carolina has yet to take place, according to the source.

Ryans is still coaching a team in the playoffs, so it’s possible that both sides could revisit a potential interview scenario down the road.

Jerod Mayo, New England Patriots linebackers coach: Mayo decided to renegotiate his contract with the Patriots instead of meeting with inquiring teams, including the Panthers, a league source confirmed to The Observer.

Yet to interview

Kellen Moore, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator: Like with Kafka, the Panthers requested permission to speak with Moore last week. Also, like Kafka, Moore’s team was still in the playoffs at the time, but Dallas has since been eliminated after a loss to San Francisco. It is unclear when, or if, Moore will still meet with the Panthers.

On Friday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the Panthers are rescheduling their interview with Moore. The Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday following a loss to San Francisco.