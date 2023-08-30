Panthers claim three players off waivers including former Saints offensive lineman

The Panthers continued to morph their 53-man roster on Wednesday. Less than 24 hours after making more than a two dozen roster cuts, the Panthers claimed three players off waivers.

On Wednesday, Carolina claimed former New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Calvin Throckmorton, former San Francisco 49ers defensive back D’Shawn Jamison and former New York Jets linebacker Claudin Cherelus off waivers, according to the NFL’s transaction list.

The Panthers will need to make three corresponding moves by the end of Wednesday to make the new roster additions official.

Throckmorton, the veteran of the new arrivals, played for the Saints for three seasons after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in 2020. Throckmorton didn’t appear in a game during his rookie year but played in 31 games (20 starts) over the past two campaigns. The 6-foot-5, 309-pound lineman could serve as the swing tackle behind left tackle Ickey Ekwonu and right tackle Taylor Moton this season.

Jamison, a rookie cornerback, signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent in May. He spent the summer with the NFC West franchise before being cut this week. The 5-foot-9, 186-pound cornerback was a strong punt and kick return (three total return touchdowns) during his college career at Texas.

He is likely to compete with new wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette for return reps on special teams. Jamison could also back up Jeremy Chinn and Troy Hill at nickel cornerback. Jamison produced six interceptions during his five seasons with the Longhorns.

Cherelus, an Alcorn State alum, signed with the Jets as an undrafted rookie in May. The Panthers got an up-close look at Cherelus during joint practices with New York at Wofford College. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker will provide support behind starters Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu in the middle of the defense.

Stay tuned for updates on this breaking news story, including corresponding roster moves.