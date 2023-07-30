Panthers’ CJ Henderson discusses Carolina’s decision to pass on his fifth-year option

CJ Henderson still has a lot to prove entering his fourth NFL season.

The 2020 first-round pick’s career has ebbed and flowed with more disappointment than dynamic plays over the past three years. So, it wasn’t particularly surprising when the Panthers — who acquired the cornerback midway through his second season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 — declined Henderson’s fifth-year option in May.

That decision by the Panthers has put Henderson under a microscope entering his contract year. Following an up-and-down campaign in 2022, Henderson is looking to prove himself to the fourth coaching staff of his whirlwind career in 2023.

“It’s a make-or-break year,” Henderson said Saturday. “I have to go out and earn mine. (With) my back against the wall, I feel like that’s when I do my best.”

TRAINING CAMP PRACTICE RECAPS: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3

Through the first week of training camp at Wofford College, Henderson has been a standout in the secondary.

On Thursday, Henderson secured the first training camp interception of rookie quarterback Bryce Young’s career. Henderson followed up that turnover with another pick on Saturday — this time with a one-handed grab in one-on-one coverage against wideout Damiere Byrd during competitive individual drills.

“My confidence is already there — but the picks are something I work at,” Henderson said. “Seeing that work come through is good.”

Henderson, 24, isn’t sweating the Panthers declining his fifth-year option for the 2024 season. He’s using the decision as motivation.

Instead of waiting on a potential payday in 2025, Henderson has the opportunity to thrive this season and then cash in during next year’s free agency period.

“This contract year is big for me,” Henderson said. “They declined the (fifth-year option), but it’s not the end of the world. (I’ll) keep working and moving forward.”

Henderson has battled inconsistency throughout his career. But in fairness to him, he hasn’t had a stable coaching environment throughout his NFL tenure.

Story continues

As a rookie, he played under former Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone. After Marrone was fired, Urban Meyer took over in Jacksonville in 2021, and Henderson was discarded midway through the season with a trade to Carolina.

FILE: Carolina Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson (24) runs down field during the teams training camp practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Henderson spent parts of two seasons working under Matt Rhule before Steve Wilks took over as interim coach in Week 6 of last year. Now, following the hiring of Frank Reich, he’s working with a completely new defensive staff.

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is a former defensive backs coach who has gained a reputation for having a secondary-friendly defense. And cornerbacks coach Jonathan Cooley has been praised by his new players since arriving in Carolina.

“It’s been good,” Henderson said. Cooley has “been with (Evero), I guess a few years back, so it’s been good working with him as well.”

Assistant defensive backs coach DeAngelo Hall, a former Pro Bowl defensive back, is also providing Henderson with a fresh perspective. Henderson appreciates Hall’s insight as a former player who achieved top-level success during his career.

“It’s great having a player (as a coach) who had success in the league,” Henderson said. “Learning his perspective on things, and his views. It’s pretty good.”

With Henderson receiving a fresh start of sorts under Evero and Cooley, the early returns have been impressive.

But Panthers fans have seen this before. They’re aware of Henderson’s high upside and have been teased with his potential in spurts throughout the past two seasons. The ultimate goal for the staff and Henderson should be to find a level of consistency that can make the fourth-year player a constant presence in the secondary.

While Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson are ahead him on the cornerback depth chart, a strong summer from Henderson could push the former Florida Gator into a position with heavy snaps. From there, if Henderson can find his footing in a regular role, he should be able to make up for the money lost on his fifth-year option on the open market in March.

