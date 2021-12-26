Panthers-Buccaneers live updates: Sam Darnold is back but it’s still Cam Newton’s show

A disappointing season for the Carolina Panthers is winding to an end as they play their final home game this afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.

For the Panthers fans who decide to spend their Boxing Day in uptown, a win seems unlikely against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Even if our own Scott Fowler picked Carolina to pull the upset.) The Bucs are 10.5-point favorites today in Charlotte after being shut out last week against New Orleans.

The big news for the Panthers this week is the return of quarterback Sam Darnold, who was brought off of injured reserve after missing the past five games. Cam Newton (four games) and PJ Walker (one) have started each week since.

This could also be Newton’s final home game as a Carolina Panther. The contract worth up to $10 million he signed with the team mid-season expires at the schedule’s conclusion and it’s unlikely he’ll be brought back in 2022 unless the two parties can agree on a team-friendly deal.

Fowler wrote last week that the Panthers should give Newton a curtain call late in the game so the home fans can give him a standing ovation.

The Observer has six journalists at Bank of America Stadium for today’s 1 p.m. Panthers-Buccaneers game, including beat reporters Jonathan M. Alexander and Ellis Williams and columnist Scott Fowler. We’ll have you covered here for live updates throughout the afternoon on this page (refresh for the latest) and expanded coverage on CharlotteObserver.com after the game.

Will Cam Newton or Sam Darnold start?

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said this past week that Newton will start for Carolina against the Buccaneers but that Darnold will play a significant role.

Darnold is expected to be back on the team next year (he’s owed about $18 million) and could be their starting quarterback again if they don’t pick one in the first round of the draft.

Perfect weather in Charlotte for Panthers and Bucs

It’s sunny with a high of 75 today in Charlotte. The temperature at kickoff is expected to be 73 degrees.

Not bad for the day after Christmas.

What radio station is the Panthers game on?

Here is a list of Panthers Radio Network affiliates to listen to the Panthers vs. Buccaneers Week 16 NFL game.

How to watch the Buccaneers vs Panthers game

Today’s 1 p.m. kickoff between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, is being broadcast on FOX. If you’re watching in Charlotte, that means WJZY-Fox 46. The Panthers-Bills NFL game can be streamed online with a subscription to YouTube TV or Hulu+ Live TV, so long as you are viewing from inside the broadcast footprint — a map of which can be found below via 506 Sports.