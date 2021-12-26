Panthers-Buccaneers live updates: Sam Darnold is back but it’s still Cam Newton’s show

A disappointing season for the Carolina Panthers is winding to an end as they play their final home game this afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.

For the Panthers fans who decide to spend their Boxing Day in uptown, a win seems unlikely against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Even if our own Scott Fowler picked Carolina to pull the upset.) The Bucs are 10.5-point favorites today in Charlotte after being shut out last week against New Orleans.

The big news for the Panthers this week is the return of quarterback Sam Darnold, who was brought off of injured reserve after missing the past five games. Cam Newton (four games) and PJ Walker (one) have started each week since.

This could also be Newton’s final home game as a Carolina Panther. The contract worth up to $10 million he signed with the team mid-season expires at the schedule’s conclusion and it’s unlikely he’ll be brought back in 2022 unless the two parties can agree on a team-friendly deal.

Fowler wrote last week that the Panthers should give Newton a curtain call late in the game so the home fans can give him a standing ovation.

The Observer has six journalists at Bank of America Stadium for today’s 1 p.m. Panthers-Buccaneers game, including beat reporters Jonathan M. Alexander and Ellis Williams and columnist Scott Fowler. We’ll have you covered here for live updates throughout the afternoon on this page (refresh for the latest) and expanded coverage on CharlotteObserver.com after the game.

Will Cam Newton or Sam Darnold start?

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said this past week that Newton will start for Carolina against the Buccaneers but that Darnold will play a significant role.

Darnold is expected to be back on the team next year (he’s owed about $18 million) and could be their starting quarterback again if they don’t pick one in the first round of the draft.

Perfect weather in Charlotte for Panthers and Bucs

It’s sunny with a high of 75 today in Charlotte. The temperature at kickoff is expected to be 73 degrees.

Not bad for the day after Christmas.

What radio station is the Panthers game on?

Here is a list of Panthers Radio Network affiliates to listen to the Panthers vs. Buccaneers Week 16 NFL game.

City

State

Station

Frequency

Abemarle

NC

WSPC-AM

1010

Asheville

NC

WWNC-AM

570

Bedford

VA

WLVA-FM

94.1

Blacksburg

VA

WPIN-AM

810

Burlington

NC

WKRR-FM

92.3

Camden

SC

WPUB-FM

102.7

Charleston

SC

WYBB-FM

98.1

Charlotte

NC

WBT-AM

1110

Charlotte

NC

WBT-FM

99.3

Cherrwille

NC

WCSL-AM

1590

Chesterfield

SC

WVSZ-FM

107.3

Columbia

SC

WMFX-FM

102.3

Concord

NC

WEGO-AM

1410

Concord

NC

WEGO-FM

98.3

Elkin

NC

WIFM-FM

100.9

Fairmont

NC

WSTS-FM

100.9

Fayetteville

NC

WFNC-AM

640

Florence

SC

WWFN-FM

100.1

Greensboro

NC

WKRR-FM

92.3

Greenville

NC

WTIB-FM

103.7

Greenville

SC

WROQ-FM

101.1

Hamlet

NC

WKDX-AM

1250

Henderson

NC

WIZS-AM

1450

HendersonviIle

NC

WHKP-AM

1450

HendersonviIle

NC

WHKP-FM

107.7

Hopewell

VA

WHAP-AM

1340

Jacksonville

NC

WJNC-AM

1240

Kinston

NC

WRNS-AM

960

Lincolnton

NC

WLON-AM

1050

Lynchburg

VA

WLVA-AM

580

Lynchburg

VA

WLVA-FM

94.1

Lynchburg

VA

WPLI-AM

1390

Lynchburg

VA

WPLI-FM

107.5

Manning

SC

WYMB-AM

920

Morehead City

NC

WTKF-FM

107.1

Myrtle Beach

SC

WSEA-FM

100.3

Newton

NC

WNNC-AM

1230

Raleigh

NC

WCMC-FM

99.9

Richmond

VA

WURV-FM

106.1

Roanoke

VA

WPLY-AM

610

Roanoke

VA

WPLY-FM

101.1

Rock Hill

SC

WRHM-FM

107.1

Rocky Mount

NC

WZAX-FM

99.3

Salem

VA

WPLY-FM

98.5

Salisbury

NC

WSAT-AM

1280

Salisbury

NC

WSAT-FM

103.3

Shallotte

NC

WVCB-AM

1410

Shelby

NC

WOHS-AM

1390

Spartanburg

SC

WROQ-FM

101.1

Statesville

NC

WSIC-AM

1400

Statesville

NC

WSIC-FM

100.7, 105.9

Topsail Beach

NC

WNTB-FM

93.7

Wilmington

NC

WNTB-FM

93.7

Winston-Salem

NC

WKRR-FM

92.3

How to watch the Buccaneers vs Panthers game

Today’s 1 p.m. kickoff between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, is being broadcast on FOX. If you’re watching in Charlotte, that means WJZY-Fox 46. The Panthers-Bills NFL game can be streamed online with a subscription to YouTube TV or Hulu+ Live TV, so long as you are viewing from inside the broadcast footprint — a map of which can be found below via 506 Sports.

FOX broadcast map for Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.
