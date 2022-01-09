Panthers-Buccaneers live updates: How much will Cam Newton play in final Carolina game?

For a game that doesn’t mean anything to the Carolina Panthers’ divisional standing, nor for the team’s non-existent playoff chances, Sunday’s regular-season final against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sure has a feeling of “mattering,” doesn’t it?

First, of course, it’s a divisional matchup. The Panthers (5-11) and Bucs (12-4) have taken decidedly different paths this season — and for the past couple of seasons — but they still meet twice a year, and the games in which they face off historically tend to be tight, and physical (their most recent meeting notwithstanding). And, come on ... they’re facing Mr. GOAT Tom Brady and his band of at times dysfunctional but talented “villains.”

Secondly, the Panthers themselves have players (and coaches?) fighting for jobs. The quarterback position may be the most glaring position of need moving forward for Carolina, but depth at positions across the offense and defense is still an issue, and with one last real-game opportunity to shine before the cacophony of offseason roster additions and subtractions, many players who are on the bubble to remain employed in the NFL — whether they think they are or not — have a vested interest in their personal performances today.

So, we wait, and then watch. We analyze, and overanalyze. We follow along, and react. And we do it all with The Observer’s live coverage of the game. Check back here all afternoon, and throughout the game, for the latest live updates and observations as the Panthers travel St. Pete to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the teams’ final regular-season game of the season.

In addition to following us here, make sure you follow beat writers Jonathan M. Alexander, Ellis Williams and columnist Scott Fowler. on Twitter for the latest updates, expert analysis and witty banter. Following the game, make your way to CharlotteObserver.com for complete expanded postgame coverage.

Inactive players

PANTHERS: PJ Walker, Jeremy Chinn, Sean Chandler, Kamal Martin, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, Azur Kamara, John Miller.

BUCCANEERS: Kyle Trask, Richard Sherman, Justin Watson, Ronald Jones II, Rashard Robinson, Nick Leverett, Jason Pierre-Paul.

Is this Cam Newton’s last game?

Sunday will likely be the last time Cam Newton suits up as a Carolina Panther; his contract expires at the end of the season.

As columnist Scott Fowler wrote today, this being Newton’s last game — and a game he’s not even expected to start — shows that the NFL is not fair.

Other Panthers playing their final games for Carolina?

The Panthers have more than 20 pending free agents who could be playing their final game with the team this afternoon in Tampa Bay, including Donte Jackson and Haason Reddick. Ellis Williams broke down who the Panthers should re-sign and who they should let go.

What radio station is the Panthers game on?

Here is a list of Panthers Radio Network affiliates to listen to the Panthers vs. Buccaneers Week 18 NFL game.

How to watch the Buccaneers vs Panthers game

Today’s 4:25 p.m. kickoff between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium is being broadcast on CBS. If you’re watching in Charlotte, that means WBTV Ch. 3. The Panthers-Bucs NFL game can be streamed online with a subscription to YouTube TV or Hulu+ Live TV, so long as you are viewing from inside the broadcast footprint — a map of which can be found below in red via 506 Sports.

NFL broadcast map of the late CBS game for Week 18 of the 2022 season.
NFL broadcast map of the late CBS game for Week 18 of the 2022 season.
