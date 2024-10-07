Panthers and Bruins meet in 2024 season opener

Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Panthers -156, Bruins +131; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers open the season at home against the Boston Bruins.

Florida went 25-8-4 in Atlantic Division games and had a 52-24-6 record overall last season. The Panthers had a 23.5% power play success rate last season, scoring 63 goals on 268 chances.

Boston had a 47-20-15 record overall and went 24-11-4 in Atlantic Division play last season. The Bruins scored 54 power-play goals last season on 243 chances for a 22.2% success rate.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press