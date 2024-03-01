Panthers bring win streak into matchup against the Red Wings

Florida Panthers (40-16-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (33-21-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Detroit Red Wings trying to extend a three-game win streak.

Detroit has a 33-21-6 record overall and a 9-5-3 record in Atlantic Division games. The Red Wings are 13-6-0 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Florida has a 40-16-4 record overall and an 11-1-3 record in Atlantic Division play. The Panthers are second in the league serving 13.5 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Red Wings won 3-2 in overtime in the previous matchup. Olli Maatta led the Red Wings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond has 17 goals and 34 assists for the Red Wings. Patrick Kane has scored six goals with nine assists over the past 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 41 goals and 30 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has five goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Panthers: 9-1-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.9 penalties and 17.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Ville Husso: out (lower-body).

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press