Panthers bring win streak into matchup with the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (32-23-8, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (43-16-4, first in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers head into a matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers as winners of six straight games.

Florida has a 43-16-4 record overall and a 20-8-2 record on its home ice. The Panthers rank ninth in league play with 209 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

Philadelphia has a 32-23-8 record overall and a 16-10-5 record in road games. The Flyers rank sixth in NHL play serving 10.5 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Flyers won 2-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Verhaeghe has scored 31 goals with 33 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Owen Tippett has 22 goals and 16 assists for the Flyers. Tyson Foerster has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 5.6 penalties and 19.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Flyers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen: out (upper body), Travis Konecny: day to day (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (lower body), Jamie Drysdale: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

