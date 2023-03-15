Panthers agree to deal with former Eagles RB Miles Sanders

The Carolina Panthers have a new running back.

Former Philadelphia Eagles starting running back Miles Sanders has agreed to a deal with the team, according to Darin Gantt of the team's website.

The deal is for four years, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 25-year-old Sanders, a second-round pick out of Penn State in the 2019 NFL Draft, is coming off a career season in which he posted 1,269 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns for the NFC champions.

Those efforts earned him his first career Pro Bowl honors in his fourth season. He has started at least 11 games for the Eagles in every year of his career.

The writing was on the wall for Sanders' departure when the team agreed to a deal with former Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny on Tuesday. Sanders responded by posting what appeared to be his own goodbye to Philadelphia.

Panthers continue a busy offseason

Sanders won't be the only fresh face in Carolina.

After a moribund season that saw the Panthers start three different quarterbacks and fire head coach Matt Rhule, the team responded by hiring former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and trading star wide receiver D.J. Moore and a boatload of picks for the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Panthers are widely expected to use that pick on their next franchise quarterback. They have also been busy in free agency beyond Sanders, having reportedly agreed to deals with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, tight end Hayden Hurst, safety Vonn Bell and defensive lineman DeShawn Williams, as well as re-signing center Bradley Bozeman.

It's a long-awaited overhaul for a team that has struggled to find any sense of direction since the days of Cam Newton's prime.

Eagles lose another piece from team that reached Super Bowl LVII

The Eagles might have a replacement for Sanders, but his exit continues what has been a string of losses for one of the NFL's most talented teams.

The Eagles have at least managed to retain center Jason Kelce, cornerback James Bradberry and defensive tackles Fletcher Cox, but the team has already lost Sanders, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, offensive tackle Andre Dillard and linebacker T.J. Edwards. The team is also expected to release cornerback Darius Slay after being unable to restructure his contract.