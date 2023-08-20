Panthers agree to terms with veteran cornerback who has ties to Carolina coaching staff

The Panthers have added some veteran experience to their secondary ahead of Carolina’s preseason finale this week against the Detroit Lions.

The team announced it reached a contract agreement Sunday with veteran cornerback Troy Hill. The terms of the agreement were not immediately disclosed.

Hill, 31, played for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and cornerbacks coach Jonathan Cooley during his two stints with the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran defensive back has also played for the New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback will provide veteran depth behind the likes of Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson and CJ Henderson. Jackson injured his ankle during Friday’s preseason matchup against the New York Giants. On Sunday, head coach Frank Reich has not given an update on Jackson’s status.

The Panthers currently have Jeremy Chinn at nickel cornerback. Chinn is backed up by Stantley Thomas-Oliver, who missed the second preseason matchup against the Giants. Hill has experience defending the slot and could fill in for Chinn or Thomas-Oliver if he needed. He can also play on the boundary behind Horn, Henderson and Jackson.

The Panthers are staging a depth competition this summer at the position. The team also has Keith Taylor, Mac McCain, Herb Miller, Rejzohn Wright and Greg Mabin at the position.

In order to make the Hill signing official, the Panthers would need to make a roster move to open up a spot. The team is currently at the 90-man roster limit.