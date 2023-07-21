Panthers agree to terms with top pick Bryce Young on rookie contract before training camp

Bryce Young will be under contract when the Panthers take the field on Wednesday at Wofford College for the start of training camp.

Young — the first overall pick in April — agreed to a four-year contact with Carolina on Friday, the team announced. The 2021 Heisman trophy winner will make a fully guaranteed $37.96 million over the next four seasons, a league source confirmed. As a first-round pick, Young will also have a fifth-year option that will need to be decided on following his third NFL season.

Young put together a promising start to his Panthers career in the spring. During the team’s offseason program, Young quickly ascended the depth chart and eventually took on the lion’s share of the first-team reps at quarterback. During workouts that were open to the media, Young consistently made highlight-reel plays, as his trademark off-schedule playmaking ability was put on display.

Panthers Bryce Young practices during Carolina Panthers practice in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday, June 1, 2023.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound quarterback spent part of the summer break working out with his offensive teammates in Dallas, Texas. During a three-day stretch, Young threw to the likes of Terrace Marshall, Adam Thielen, Tommy Tremble, DJ Chark and several others on the campus of Southern Methodist University.

Young is expected to take the bulk of the first-team reps in practice when the team arrives at Wofford in Spartanburg, S.C. Young will arrive on Saturday with the rest of his rookie teammates.

Young and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo highlight the Panthers’ rookie draft class. Mingo, a second-round pick, agreed to his four-year rookie deal last month. Third-round pick D.J. Johnson, fourth-round pick Chandler Zavala and fifth-round pick Jammie Robinson signed their deals during the offseason program.

The Panthers are at 90-man roster limit entering training camp. The team’s first practice will take place on Wednesday, and Young’s preseason debut is set for Aug. 12 against the New York Jets.

