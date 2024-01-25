Panthers agree to hire Dave Canales from the Buccaneers as their new head coach, AP sources say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to hire Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their new head coach, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Canales has informed the Buccaneers that he is taking the job, although there are still details that need to be finalized before the move is announced, according to the people who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity.

Canales will be the seventh head coach since owner David Tepper took over as owner in 2018. He inherits a Panthers team that went 2-15 last season and does not have a first-round draft pick in 2024.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Steve Reed, The Associated Press