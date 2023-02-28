Panthers add former Cardinals exec, NC State alum Adrian Wilson as VP of player personnel

The Carolina Panthers are adding a new voice to their front office.

Monday, the team hired former safety and longtime Arizona Cardinal Adrian Wilson as its new vice president of player personnel, a league source confirmed.

Wilson replaces Pat Stewart, with whom the team parted ways earlier this month. Wilson will work closely with General Manager Scott Fitterer, Assistant General Manager Dan Morgan and Vice President of Football Administration Samir Suleiman.

Wilson was a prominent member of Arizona’s front office, and is highly respected around the league. He started as a regional scout for the team in 2015 after retiring from football as a member of the Cardinals three years prior. He served as a co-interim general manager at the end of the 2022 season, and interviewed for the full-time job this offseason. He also interviewed for the Titans’ GM job.

Fitterer has not worked with Wilson before, but Panthers Head Coach Frank Reich was on the Cardinals’ staff during Wilson’s final pro season in 2012.

A former All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl safety, Wilson played at N.C. State and attended T.W. Andrew High School in High Point, North Carolina.