Panthers' 8-game season-opening win streak ends in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Charlie Coyle had the only score in the shootout and the Boston Bruins beat Florida 3-2 Saturday night, ending the Panthers’ season-opening winning streak at eight games.

The Panthers fell two wins short of the NHL record for consecutive victories to start a season, set by Toronto in 1993-94 and matched by Buffalo in 2006-07. Florida’s eight-game winning streak to start the season tied the fourth-longest in NHL history.

It was Florida’s second game since coach Joel Quenneville resigned amid a sex scandal when he was with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010.

Quenneville, the second-winningest coach in NHL history, resigned Thursday, two days after being among those implicated for not responding swiftly to allegations by former Chicago player Kyle Beach of being sexually assaulted by then-Blackhawks assistant Brad Aldrich during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Coyle also scored in regulation and Charlie McAvoy added a goal. Linus Ullmark stopped 33 shots, and three tries in the shootout.

Coyle cut around goalie Spencer Knight before tucking in a shot in the shootout.

Aleksander Barkov and Anthony Duclair scored for the Panthers. Spencer Knight made 31 saves in his third start.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, RED WINGS 4

TORONTO (AP) — John Tavares had a goal and two assists and Petr Mrazek made 26 saves for his first victory with Toronto in a win over Detroit.

Jake Muzzin and Alexander Kerfoot each had a goal and an assist and Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting also scored to help Toronto improve to 4-4-1.

Joe Veleno and Filip Zadina had a goal and an assist apiece and Vladislav Namestnikov and Filip Hronek added goals for Detroit. Thomas Greiss stopped 33 shots.

DEVILS 4, PENGUINS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored on a third-period penalty shot to spoil Sidney Crosby’s season debut and help New Jersey beat Pittsburgh.

Crosby pulled down Bratt in the slot with three minutes left, leading to the deciding penalty shot. Bratt skated to the right and beat goalie Tristan Jarry with a backhander.

Story continues

Crosby sat out the Penguins’ first seven games after undergoing wrist surgery Sept. 8.

Andreas Johnsson scored twice for New Jersey, including an empty-net goal with 1:43 left. Jimmy Vesey had a short-handed goal. Jonathan Bernier made 33 saves for the Devils.

Danton Heinen scored his fourth and Brock McGinn his second for Pittsburgh. Jarry made 36 saves.

KINGS 5, CANADIENS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo had two goals and an assist, and Los Angeles beat Montreal to end a six-game losing streak.

Arthur Kaliyev and Rasmus Kupari scored on the power play, Ben Chiarot added a goal and Anze Kopitar and Matt Roy each had two assists as the Kings won for the first time since their opener. Cal Petersen made 26 saves.

Josh Anderson scored for the second straight game, but the Canadiens were unable to post consecutive wins for the first time this season. Jake Allen allowed five goals on 38 shots.

PREDATORS 3, ISLANDERS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi scored in the shootout, leading Nashville past New York.

Tanner Jeannot had the first two-goal game of his carreer, and Juuse Saros made 34 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of three straight.

Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves in regulation and overtime, and Anthony Beauvillier and Oliver Wahlstrom scored for the Islanders, who had their two-game winning streak snapped.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press