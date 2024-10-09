Carter Verhaeghe, Panthers agree on eight-year contract extension

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe is no longer a free-agent-in-waiting. He's going to be with the Florida Panthers for years to come.

Verhaeghe and the Panthers have agreed on an eight-year, $56 million contract extension, the deal getting announced shortly after the Stanley Cup champions opened their season by beating the Boston Bruins 6-4 on Tuesday night.

“This guy's a Florida Panther,” general manager and hockey operations president Bill Zito said. “We're very blessed to have him.”

The two-time Cup winner — he also won one with Tampa Bay — is entering his fifth season with the Panthers. He had 42 goals and 73 points in the 2022-23 season, then 34 goals and 72 points last season to help Florida's title run.

Verhaeghe also had 11 goals in the playoffs last season, the last of those coming in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final when Florida topped Edmonton 2-1 for the franchise's first title.

There were hints that a deal was close, the best of those coming on Monday night at the Panthers' championship ring ceremony. Panthers owner Vincent Viola handed the rings to players one by one, and when it was Verhaeghe's turn there was an extra message — a promise from the owner that he would remain with the team.

A day later, the deal was done.

Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press