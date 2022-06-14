Panther Labs Deepens Partnership With Snowflake as a Key Member of the Powered by Snowflake Program

Panther Labs
·2 min read

Panther Labs to exhibit at Snowflake Summit June 13-16, showcasing threat detection and response capabilities Powered by Snowflake.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panther Labs, provider of a cloud-native SIEM that solves the challenges of security operations at scale, today announced it has strengthened its partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, through the Powered by Snowflake program.

The shift to the cloud has resulted in an explosion of data that security teams need to collect, analyze, and retain in order to detect threats. However, traditional security monitoring tools were not built with cloud-scale in mind, and cannot meet the demands of today's modern workloads.

Snowflake has mastered scalability for ever-expanding data needs. In turn, Panther has approached the big data problem for security purposes with a shared mindset of building a cloud-native, agile platform to keep up with exploding data volumes.

Panther's security monitoring platform leverages Snowflake to create a normalized, operationalized security data lake to power real-time detection, swift incident response, and thorough investigations across petabytes of data. In January, Panther announced Panther for Snowflake to provide purpose-built security monitoring and threat detection to help security teams monitor activity and validate security configurations in the Snowflake Data Cloud.

"Security is a big-data problem, and modern security teams need a solution for threat detection and response that treats it as such," said Jack Naglieri, founder, CEO, Panther Labs. "Panther has partnered with Snowflake to solve this problem with a cloud-native platform capable of transforming petabytes of raw security data into a structured security data lake."

"With Snowflake and Panther's extended partnership, joint customers can combat threats faster with powerful analytics," said Omer Singer, Head of Cybersecurity Strategy, Snowflake. "Panther turns the Snowflake Data Cloud into a high-performance security data lake, allowing customers to focus on improving their security posture, rather than log management and operational overhead."

Panther will be exhibiting at Snowflake Summit 2022, Snowflake's annual user conference, from June 13-16, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joint Panther and Snowflake customers including Dropbox and Auth0 will also be speaking at Snowflake Summit to share how the Panther solution, Powered by Snowflake, has helped them improve threat detection and response.

Check out the Cybersecurity track agenda at Snowflake Summit 2022, and register for the conference here.


About Panther Labs
Panther Labs was founded by a team of veteran security practitioners who faced the challenges of security operations at scale and set out to build a platform to solve them. The result was Panther, a refreshingly practical SIEM platform powered by a highly scalable security data lake and detection-as-code. Panther gives security teams the power to detect any breach, anywhere and is trusted by customers like Snowflake, Dropbox, Zapier, and more. Learn more: https://panther.com/

Media Contact

Holly Hitchcock

holly@gofrontlines.com

