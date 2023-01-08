‘Pantheon’ Scrapped At AMC+; Animated Drama Series Pulled From Streaming Despite Two-Season Order

EXCLUSIVE: Animated drama series Pantheon, which stars the voices of Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Dano and Taylor Schilling, is the latest series to be scrapped at AMC Networks.

The series has been canceled after one season, despite a two-season order, and pulled from AMC’s streaming service as part of the company’s cost-cutting drive. The second season, which had been produced, will not air.

Pantheon joins shows such as Demascus, Invitation to a Bonfire and the second seasons of 61st Street and Moonhaven, which were all axed as part of a one-time tax write-down at the end of last year.

This write-down features around $400M of content and was revealed in an SEC filing in December.

“As a result of the Plan, the programming assessments pertain to a broad mix of owned and licensed content, including legacy television series and films that will no longer be in active rotation on the Company’s linear or digital platforms. The Company may realize some future licensing and other revenue associated with some of the owned titles,” the company noted in the 8k filinh.

Pantheon, which was created by Craig Silverstein, who signed an overall deal with AMC Studios in 2021, is based on a series of short stories by Ken Liu.

Pantheon had a long journey to the screen; AMC opened a writers’ room in August 2018 before handing it a two-season order in March 2020. The first season, which consisted of eight episodes, launched on September 1.

The second season had been produced but will not air on AMC+. There is a small chance that AMC Studios is able to shop it elsewhere, as it is hoping to do so for its other canceled shows such as Invitation to a Bonfire and 61st Street.

Pantheon is based on a collection of short stories by Liu about Uploaded Intelligence, or, human consciousness uploaded to the Cloud. The series focuses on Maddie, played by Katie Chang, a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone online. The stranger is soon revealed to be her recently deceased father, David (Dae Kim), whose consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan. David is the first of a new kind of being: an “Uploaded Intelligence” or “UI,” but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war.

Showrunner Silverstein exec produces alongside Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, Ben Kalina and Juno Lee who exec produce for animation studio Titmouse. AMC Studios produces.

In addition to Chang, Dae Kim, Dano and Schilling, other voice casts includes Rosemarie DeWitt, Aaron Eckhart Ron Livingston, Chris Diamantopoulos, Raza Jaffrey and William Hurt in his last role before his death as well as Scoot McNairy, Anika Noni Rose, Maude Apatow, Corey Stoll, Michael Kelly, Grey Griffin, SungWon Cho, Kevin Durand, Samuel Roukin, Krystina Alabado, Lara Pulver, Madhur Jeffrey, Heather Lind, Nyima Funk, Tunde Adebimpe, Quinn Hawking, Clyde Kusatsu, Ken Leung, Jacob Sartorius, Vincent Ventresca, Julian Lerner, Magnus McLain, Ajay Mehta, Annabella Sciorra, and Suraj Sharma.

