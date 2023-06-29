Pantech Group Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PANTECH) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of MYR0.015

Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PANTECH) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.015 per share on 15th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 8.1%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

View our latest analysis for Pantech Group Holdings Berhad

Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Pantech Group Holdings Berhad was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 7.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 41% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.0292 total annually to MYR0.06. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.5% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Pantech Group Holdings Berhad might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that Pantech Group Holdings Berhad has grown earnings per share at 17% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Our Thoughts On Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Pantech Group Holdings Berhad is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Pantech Group Holdings Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here