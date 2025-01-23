Panoam and North Dakota host South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (11-9, 2-3 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-13, 2-4 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin' Hawks -2.5; over/under is 175

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota hosts South Dakota after Mier Panoam scored 21 points in North Dakota's 76-72 victory against the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Fightin' Hawks are 5-4 on their home court. North Dakota ranks eighth in the Summit League with 11.6 assists per game led by Panoam averaging 2.3.

The Coyotes have gone 2-3 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota ranks fourth in the Summit League with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Cameron Fens averaging 5.0.

North Dakota averages 76.9 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 82.8 South Dakota allows. South Dakota averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than North Dakota gives up.

The Fightin' Hawks and Coyotes meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 18.1 points for the Fightin' Hawks. Panoam is averaging 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kaleb Stewart averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc. Chase Forte is shooting 46.9% and averaging 18.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin' Hawks: 4-6, averaging 84.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 83.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press