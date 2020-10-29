Pankaj Tripathi on Mirzapur 2, upcoming work and his meteoric rise: 'I haven’t taken a day off in two years'

Pankaj Tripathi has been fleshing out a wide array of challenging characters over the last few years. After passing out of the National School of Drama (NSD), Tripathi came to Mumbai in 2004, but it was not until Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) and Fukrey (2013) that he truly got noticed. Since then, there has been no stopping his meteoric rise.

Be it the revenge hungry butcher in Gangs of Wasseypur, or the railway clerk in Masaan, godman Guruji of Sacred Games, comic character Rudra in horror-comedy Stree, or even Kaleen Bhaiyya of Amazon Prime Video crime thriller series Mirzapur, with one terrific performance after another, it's said, the National award-winning actor has now become what potato is among vegetables"you can put him with any combination and he will nevertheless steal the show.

Despite a hectic schedule, the much-feted actor is in no hurry. As he says, "Itminaan wala aadmi hoon (I am a relaxed person)."

Tripathi brings the same unhurried approach to his rustic Mirzapur character, the UP-based crime lord, one among the many landmark roles that has given him huge popularity. "I'm someone who likes to do things at a slow pace so I am able to bring a 'thehrav' to the character," says Tripathi in a chat with Firstpost. Excerpts:

What is new to your character Kaleen Bhaiyya in the second season? Has it undergone any change?

There are no changes in my character as such, it is just that unki mahatvakanksha badal gayee hai (His ambitions have changed). In this season there is politics as well. The field, the maidaan has become much bigger and now he is taking an active interest in politics. The character's complex has increased, his challenges and competition has increased. It will be sharper and much more polished than the previous season. Overall the plot has grown wider.

Your character, on one hand, is shrewd, conniving, and conspiratorial, and on the other hand, there's a humane side to him. How did you approach it?

Yes, his concern for his son, his respect for his father, respect for women..shows his humane side. Kaleen bhaiyya understands relationships. On the surface he is not bad. He is soft-spoken, he doesn't scream and shout. Just that his business is dangerous. Actually, I play my characters with the hope that they are good somewhere, or they can change for the better. So I try to bring certain humanity and hope in all my characters.

Isn't it interesting to play a calm and quiet villain unlike in the past where the villains would be loud and stereotypical?

To some extent our own personality does enter the character's personality. I have some thehrav in my own personality and that can be seen in Kaleen bhaiyya. I love such characters because I am a contemporary actor, an actor from the new world, the naya zamana. I have taken training from a drama school. So we always do prayaas (endeavour) to make sure that the character has different layers and is not stereotyped. It should not be one-dimensional and only then a character becomes interesting and the audience enjoys it.

What do you think has worked for Mirzapur so much so that people were eagerly waiting for season 2?

Usually, every month there are new stories, new content coming out and despite that, remembering a show for two years is itself a great achievement. People loved the story and characters and that is why they remembered the show.

Did you take some time to understand the world of Mirzapur?

I am familiar with this world, I know this world and hence it's easy for me to play this part. I used to be in student politics while in college. I have also read a lot of books and satire about politics. I know the language, I have seen such people around me and I know their thinking.

Tell us about your co-actors, how was it working with Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal..?

I really enjoyed working with each one of them. They are very professional, sincere, hardworking, and passionate about their work. They keep trying something new. I also learnt a lot from them. I would hear their stories, their experiences and that was an enriching process. Also, I always make the atmosphere on sets light with jokes, stories and I have many tales to narrate.

