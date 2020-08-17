Pankaj Mishra Dissects Salman Rushdie's Critique Of Islam In New Book

In this remembrance of parties and celebrities past, as in much of Rushdie’s later fiction, eclecticism amounts to a disconcerting absence of discrimination and tact. We learn uneasily of, among other infidelities, his wine-induced adultery with Jack Lang’s ‘beautiful and brilliant daughter’. His wives themselves are described much less flatteringly as gold-diggers or nags, squeezing Anton for more alimony or progeny. Cuttingly titled ‘His Millenarian Illusion’, the chapter about his marriage to Padma Lakshmi tries to show that his fourth wife’s ‘grand ambition and secret plans’ for wealth and fame had ‘nothing to do with the fulfilment of his deepest needs’.

A similar longing for self-affirmation fuels Rushdie’s geopolitical analysis, where an obsession with the ‘poison’ of ‘actually existing Islam’ suppresses all nuance suggested by political and historical facts. He accuses Khomeini of taking ‘his country into a useless war with its neighbours’ and sees more evidence of Muslim irrationalism in the frenzied mourning provoked in Iran by the old fanatic’s death. In fact, it was Saddam Hussein who invaded Iran, and then assaulted it with chemical weapons, with the consent, even support, of Western countries. This not only stoked a long-simmering anti-Westernism in Iran, which had been occupied by Russia and Britain during both world wars, and then suffered for decades the brutal dictatorship of the pro-American shah. The second-longest intra-nation war of the twentieth century, which killed nearly 1 million Iranians, also entrenched the Basij militia and Revolutionary Guards, made life harder for the moderates who cancelled Khomeini’s fatwa and eventually helped bring Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to power.

