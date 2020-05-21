Paniz Esmaili, Young Talented Girl, Changes the Future of the Iranian Movie Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2020 / Paniz Esmaili's new movie 'The FROG' will be officially staged on July 20, 2020. Not long ago, the Iranian child star won the Best Actress Award 2019 from the Nahal Short Film Festival. In a recent interview with Kino Media Group, Paniz shared what it is like living in the spotlight; the challenges she deals with and has dealt with, along with the things that bring her joy and a sense of fulfillment.

Paniz Esmaili is a six-year-old Iranian child actress whose movies have been given critical acclaim by millions of individuals. Over the last 6 months, Paniz has been featured in a couple of box-office movies. How does a six-year-old actress have such a loyal following? In this article, we explain how she's achieved this.

As easy as it might look, achieving success hasn't been a walk in the park for Paniz. In the beginning, her journey to stardom was hectic. She had to deal with a lot of problems. These issues are faced by all actors, whether young or old. And Paniz had to find a way to overcome all of these obstacles; with the help of her parents of course.

In a recent interview, Paniz's parents shared that she was very shy at first because of all the lights, camera equipment, and professional actors. Apart from this, the confidence to talk in front of a large crowd seemed to be absent. But over time, Paniz learned to overcome this. She did this by envisioning an acting set where only she existed. This way whatever form of stress or anxiety got dwindled down.

People all have that one thing that drives us to do remarkable things. That thing that gives them the required motivation or pushes they need to set out on daring adventures.

Paniz's inspiration to tread the Movie industry comes from the people she is surrounded by, her fanbase, and her parents. She's also motivated by the fact that she has so much to accomplish. Another thing that has gotten her this far is the support of her family members and the advice she receives from the professionals she frequently hangs around with. All of these have contributed to her search motivation.

So Far, Paniz has learned to live life in the moment, as this has helped her see the true meaning of living. The Child acting scene can be a little hectic sometimes, with the constant need to compete with other actors, find the proper management, and stay in vogue.

She's also learned to observe healthy diets and get adequate sleep as this is required in order for her to perform her best. In the long run, Paniz shares that she will still keep pursuing her dreams to become the most treasured child actress the world has to offer.

