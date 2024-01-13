Use A Panini Press To Get Your Leftover Rice Perfectly Crispy

red panini press - Gonzalo Calle Asprilla/Getty Images

Rice is that pantry staple you should always have on hand. And for good reason. This grain is the foundation of cuisines around the globe. It's cost-effective, shelf-stable, versatile, and simple to prepare. Some varieties, like arborio rice, are well-suited for creamy risottos, while others, like basmati or jasmine, are fluffy, flavorful, and aromatic, serving as a foil to spicy curries.

If you don't know what to do with rice, you've come to the right place. Sure, you can boil it in water, but that's just the tip of the rice-berg. You can also cook rice in stock to make a flavorful pilaf, add extra water and aromatics for a warm and satisfying congee, or give your pre-prepared rice a quick sauté in the wok for delectable fried rice.

All that being said, rice does lack one culinary characteristic — and that is texture. Enter crispy rice. When leftover rice is baked or pan-fried it develops a wonderfully crunchy texture and nutty flavor, making it a natural pairing with soft ingredients, like fish, avocado, or a poached egg. And the best part is you don't even need to warm up the oven or a frying pan. You can make crispy rice in minutes using a panini press.

It's As Easy As One, Two, Press

crispy rice with spicy tuna - Arzualtincicek/Shutterstock

Do you need the ultimate appetizer for your next get-together? Or maybe, you just want to impress some friends or family with your culinary prowess. Whatever the reason, this crispy rice hack is for you.

When it comes to making perfectly crunchy rice, the panini press has a few advantages compared to the oven or stovetop. The first is that it's faster. Using an oven takes around 15 to 20 minutes. This method also only cooks the bottom side of your rice (unless you take the time to flip each square). The stovetop is another popular option, but this method requires you to press the rice into a shallow baking dish or sheet to make one even layer that can then be sliced into equal squares. The pan-fry technique also calls for a few big glugs of cooking oil, which you may or may not be trying to avoid.

By employing the panini press, you can sidestep all of these impediments and streamline the process into three simple steps: Just spray your panini press with oil, spread on a layer of your leftover rice (a short grain sushi rice tends to work best), and press in your panini maker for around four minutes, or until crispy. Then, slice the rice into squares, and top with anything from spicy tuna to salmon tataki.

Other Ingenious Ways To Use Your Panini Press

panini press with various ingredients - Andrei Naumenka/Getty Images

In essence, the panini press is no different from a miniature grill. It may not achieve scalding temperatures or add a kiss of smoke, but its function is more or less the same. That being said, there are some unique benefits to the panini press and its design. With heating elements on both the top and bottom, it can help achieve even cooking (and grill marks) on both sides of whatever food is squashed between them.

Given these advantages, there's a lot you can do with this countertop appliance besides pressing a sandwich. One is making a pizza or flatbread. Add your thin sheet of raw dough to the panini press and cook it until you get those lovely grill marks, then top it with anything from marinated artichokes and ricotta to pesto and sun-dried tomatoes.

Kebabs are another easy dish. Just skewer some vegetables (preferably ones with a short cooking time) and the protein of your choice and press down until everything is cooked through. In that same vein, any slice of fruit — be it pineapple, peaches, or cantaloupe — can be elevated to another level after a few minutes under the panini press. After cooking, toss these fruits in a bowl and top them with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or whipped cream for an undeniably delicious treat. From elegant apps to desserts, the panini press can do it all.

