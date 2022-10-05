‘Panicked’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Seek to ‘Tone Down’ New Netflix Show, Report Claims

Tom Sykes
·2 min read
Gregorio Borgia - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Gregorio Borgia - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “panicked” and seeking to “tone down” their forthcoming Netflix show, but are getting short shrift from bosses at the streaming giant, which believes significant changes could result in the whole project being shelved, Page Six claims.

Citing Netflix sources, Page Six says the couple are “having second thoughts on their own story” but their efforts to backtrack are being resisted not just by their Netflix paymasters but also by their own production team. Page Six’s source added, “Netflix is standing by the filmmakers.”

The reports mesh with repeated claims that the couple are seeking to temper their criticism of the royals in the expected new show.

The Netflix source added: “They’ve made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided—to the extent that some Netflix staff believe, if granted, it will effectively shelve the project indefinitely.”

Another source told Page Six: “Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language. But it’s their story, from their own mouths.”

Page Six has previously claimed the couple wanted to make changes to the show, and this had been assumed to be a result of the queen’s death. But the outlet now says the couple started wanting to change its tone before that seismic event.

There is also new intel in the Page Six piece about when the show could drop, with claims it has been scheduled to hit screens right after season 5 of The Crown which debuts on Nov. 9.

Meanwhile, the author and royal journalist Tom Bower, whose recent book Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors made multiple incendiary allegations, told Page Six that he believed a recently released photograph of the couple was designed to send a clear message to the royals that their commercial plans were continuing.

“It was all about, we’re back now on course to build Brand Meghan and the book, the Netflix series, the podcast,” he said. “Everything is money. And to their advantage, they were in the public eye for seven days during the funeral or more, every day they were filmed.”

The pictures, taken by Misan Harriman, showed the couple looking stately as they held hands moments before the opening of the One Young World summit in Manchester, which took place days before the queen’s sudden death. They were released two days after the palace released a new portrait of King Charles III, his wife Camilla, and the now next-in-line Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, to emphasize the solidity of the succession.

