'Panic, Desperation': Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals Her State of Mind When She Decided to Have Mom Killed (Exclusive)

"It's not like I didn't think about every other option besides murder," the famed victim of Munchausen by proxy tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is reflecting on the moment she decided to have her mom Dee Dee Blanchard killed.

The 32-year-old, who was released from prison last week, recalled her state of mind when she and then boyfriend Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn conspired to kill her mother in June 2015 in a new interview with PEOPLE.

“It was panic, desperation,” Gypsy told PEOPLE. “Because I was facing yet another surgery pretty soon, and I really did not want to have the surgery.”

For years, Dee Dee had subjected Gypsy to unnecessary medical procedures and convinced her daughter and others that she had a series of illnesses. It was argued in court and is widely believed that Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a rare form of abuse in which a guardian exaggerates or induces illness in a child for sympathy and attention.

Gypsy, who served eight years of her 10-year sentence in prison, reflected on the nature of the surgery she was due to undergo before her mom’s death: “It was work on my neck, something about my voice and my vocal cords and my voice box, to figure out why my voice is so high-pitched," she said. "And they thought the doctors attributed that to maybe a breathing issue. So they were going to do surgery on my larynx, and at that point, I was just not having it. I'm like, ‘I do not want to have the surgery.’ I expressed that to my mother.”

But Gypsy said there was “no debating” with her mother whether she was going to have the procedure. “She's like, ‘You're having it,’ and that's it. There's no discussion to be had. And I felt in my heart, please change your mind. This life needs to change,” she continued.

“It's not like I didn't think about every other option besides murder. I did,” Gypsy added to PEOPLE.

Along with being forced into yet another unnecessary surgery, Gypsy said she was being mentally and physically abused at the time of her mom’s murder. According to Gypsy, she asked Godejohn to kill her mother, which he did while she waited in the bathroom of the Missouri home she shared with her.

In 2016, she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, while Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

Ahead of her release from prison, Gypsy also told PEOPLE that she deeply regrets her actions that led to her mother’s death.

"If I had another chance to redo everything, I don't know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I'm not sick and mommy makes me sick," she said, "or, if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, 'You know what, I'm going to go tell the police everything.' I kind of struggle with that."

"Nobody will ever hear me say I'm glad she's dead or I'm proud of what I did,” she added. “I regret it every single day."

Since her release, Gypsy has shared several photos on social media, including her first “freedom” selfie taken in a hotel on Instagram. She has also posted pictures with her husband Ryan Anderson, who opened up about his anxiety about life in the spotlight with Gypsy.

“It’s going to be a whirlwind and there’ll be a lot of attention,” the 37-year-old told PEOPLE in a new interview. “I’m still very nervous about that. I’m a very private person.”

“But we’ve decided that every night, we’re going to lay in bed, we’re going to talk to each other and check on each other and see how we’re doing, because it is going to be crazy for a minute,” he added.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



