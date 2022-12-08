Pani puri with dahl recipe
You can buy pani puri, or golgappa – puffed crispy bread – in most Indian supermarkets and they are perfect for filling with all sorts of mixtures, from curries to chutneys. You can buy them ready cooked and puffed, or deep-fry them at home by following the packet instructions.
Timings
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour
Serves
Four to six
Ingredients
1 small onion, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1 small green chilli, de-stalked and finely chopped
1 tbsp ghee or vegetable oil
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp cumin seeds
1 tsp fenugreek seeds
1 tsp ground turmeric
1 tsp black mustard seeds
a few curry leaves
1 tbsp root ginger, freshly grated
600ml vegetable stock
100g split yellow lentils (dahl)
1 tbsp finely chopped coriander, to serve
12-16 pani puris, puffed and ready to stuff
Method
Gently cook the onion, garlic and chilli in the ghee or oil for 5-6 minutes, until soft but not coloured, then add all the spices and the ginger and continue cooking for a couple more minutes.
Add the vegetable stock and split yellow lentils to the pan, and season. Bring to the boil and simmer for about 40-45 minutes, or until the lentils are cooked. Stir in the coriander.
To serve, push a hole in the centre of each pani puri with your finger and spoon in the dahl.