Pani puri with dahl recipe

pani puri - Matt Austin

You can buy pani puri, or golgappa – puffed crispy bread – in most Indian supermarkets and they are perfect for filling with all sorts of mixtures, from curries to chutneys. You can buy them ready cooked and puffed, or deep-fry them at home by following the packet instructions.

Timings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Serves

Four to six

Ingredients

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 small green chilli, de-stalked and finely chopped

1 tbsp ghee or vegetable oil

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp fenugreek seeds

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp black mustard seeds

a few curry leaves

1 tbsp root ginger, freshly grated

600ml vegetable stock

100g split yellow lentils (dahl)

1 tbsp finely chopped coriander, to serve

12-16 pani puris, puffed and ready to stuff

Method