Pani puri with dahl recipe

Mark Hix
·1 min read
pani puri - Matt Austin
You can buy pani puri, or golgappa – puffed crispy bread – in most Indian supermarkets and they are perfect for filling with all sorts of mixtures, from curries to chutneys. You can buy them ready cooked and puffed, or deep-fry them at home by following the packet instructions.

Timings

Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour

Serves

Four to six

Ingredients

  • 1 small onion, finely chopped

  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed

  • 1 small green chilli, de-stalked and finely chopped

  • 1 tbsp ghee or vegetable oil

  • 1 tsp ground cumin

  • 1 tsp cumin seeds

  • 1 tsp fenugreek seeds

  • 1 tsp ground turmeric

  • 1 tsp black mustard seeds

  • a few curry leaves

  • 1 tbsp root ginger, freshly grated

  • 600ml vegetable stock

  • 100g split yellow lentils (dahl)

  • 1 tbsp finely chopped coriander, to serve

  • 12-16 pani puris, puffed and ready to stuff

Method

  1. Gently cook the onion, garlic and chilli in the ghee or oil for 5-6 minutes, until soft but not coloured, then add all the spices and the ginger and continue cooking for a couple more minutes.

  2. Add the vegetable stock and split yellow lentils to the pan, and season. Bring to the boil and simmer for about 40-45 minutes, or until the lentils are cooked. Stir in the coriander.

  3. To serve, push a hole in the centre of each pani puri with your finger and spoon in the dahl.

