Pangaia Taps Artist Es Devlin for Co-Branded Wardrobe Staples

For its latest collaboration, Pangaia has teamed up with artist and stage designer Es Devlin on a co-branded capsule range.

The collection is comprised of four styles -- a hoodie, sweatpants, tee and shorts -- that are all dressed in Devlin's signature bold orange hue. In addition to Pangaia's regular branding, the garments highlight "Forest of Us," Devlin's recent installation work displayed at Superblue Miami. "A forest of us, a symbiotic symmetry, a branching geometry that flows within us and around us but do you see it, can you feel it, do you breath it can you find it -- go and find it," the quote reads.

With this partnership, Pangaia aims to work with more rising artists and changemakers for future releases. As usual, the garments are crafted with sustainability in mind.

Priced from $55 to $150 USD, the Es Devlin x Pangaia capsule is now available online and at Superblue Miami. All proceeds will be donated to Instituto Terra, which focuses on environmental restoration and sustainable rural development in Brazil.