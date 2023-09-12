PANGAIA Supports Its Community with the Launch of ReWear

Continuing its legacy as a mission-driven brand, PANGAIA is taking it one step further with the launch of ReWear -- the first of its kind digital passport-enabled peer to peer instant resale platform.

With 73% of materials for clothing ending up in landfills across the globe, ReWear will ensure that no garment is left behind, working to create a truly closed-loop apparel industry. Overproduction continues to riddle the fashion industry, ReWear offers sustainable and conscious options, while fostering a sense of community.

"Our goal is for PANGAIA ReWear to be more than just a resale platform. This is the first step towards making our vision a reality -- the creation of a future where we are able to close the loop by creating a circular ecosystem for our apparel, powered by the industry's leading technology companies," PANGAIA Collective shares in an exclusive press release.

With the help of Archive, one of the leading technology platforms for branded resale, along with industry leader EON, ReWear users will be able to effectively and efficiently authenticate pre-loved PANGAIA items, thanks to a Digital ID system partnership, encouraging transparency at every step.

The PANGAIA ReWear program is currently only available in the UK, but will be launched worldwide in the near future. Learn more on PANGAIA's website.