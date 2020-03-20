What Is Pangaea Logistics Solutions's (NASDAQ:PANL) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) shares are down a considerable 44% in the last month. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 49% drop over twelve months.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Pangaea Logistics Solutions Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 4.50 that sentiment around Pangaea Logistics Solutions isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a lower P/E than the average (6.1) in the shipping industry classification.

NasdaqCM:PANL Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 20th 2020

Pangaea Logistics Solutions's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions's earnings per share fell by 32% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (3 years), earnings per share have increased by 69%.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Pangaea Logistics Solutions's P/E?

Net debt totals a substantial 110% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions's market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Verdict On Pangaea Logistics Solutions's P/E Ratio

Pangaea Logistics Solutions trades on a P/E ratio of 4.5, which is below the US market average of 12.2. The P/E reflects market pessimism that probably arises from the lack of recent EPS growth, paired with significant leverage. Given Pangaea Logistics Solutions's P/E ratio has declined from 8.1 to 4.5 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.

