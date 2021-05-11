Pangaea Logistics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $5.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Newport, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 9 cents per share.

The maritime logistics company posted revenue of $125 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $3.77. A year ago, they were trading at $2.35.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PANL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PANL

The Associated Press