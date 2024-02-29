Panera Just Announced a Huge Menu Change with Bigger Portions

Panera revealed its 'biggest menu transformation in brand history' on Thursday

Panera Panera announces new menu items.

A bigger and better Panera menu is on its way.

On Thursday, the bakery-café chain announced its "biggest menu transformation" yet, promising a "new era at Panera" once the updated menu is unveiled nationwide on April 4. Fans of the eatery can expect more than 20 new updates, along with "enhanced portions and better value," according to a press release.

Among the nine new menu items is the Chicken Bacon Rancher; consisting of grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, aged white cheddar, and ranch dressing on black pepper focaccia.

People can also try the new Toasted Italiano sandwich; which has Black Forest ham, soppressata and provolone, romaine, red onion, sliced pepperoncini peppers, garlic aioli, and Greek dressing on Panera’s toasted French Baguette.

Panera is launching its new Bacon Mac & Cheese; shell pasta in a blend of cheeses including tangy aged white cheddar sauce, and topped with Applewood smoked bacon.

The Ciabatta Cheesesteak is among the new menu items, as well — consisting of marinated sliced steak, provolone, garlic aioli, caramelized onions, and sweet Peppadew peppers on ciabatta — along with the Tomato Basil BLT, which has Applewood smoked bacon, crisp mixed greens, vine-ripened tomatoes, garlic aioli, salt and pepper on tomato basil miche.

Over in the salads section, people can try the new Mediterranean Chicken Greens with Grains, Southwest Chicken Ranch, Balsamic Chicken Greens with Grains, and the Ranch Cobb Salad.

Panera 4 new sandwiches are being added to the Panera menu.

As well as the new menu items, 12 enhanced classics will also be available as of early April, including the Bravo Club Sandwich, Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt, the Fuji Apple Chicken Salad, and more.

“We are getting back to Panera at its best with these menu updates that are centered completely on our guests and what they love about us,” Alicia Mowder, SVP of Product Strategy & Insights at Panera Bread, said in the release.

Panera Panera is adding Bacon Mac & Cheese to the menu.

COO Debbie Roberts added that employees will be able to "renew their focus on our core menu and serve our guests more efficiently with enhanced portions and better value."

The company did not reveal which items will be leaving the menu — but will be sharing more new menu updates throughout March. CNN reports that the kitchen sink cookie, kids menu and soufflés are staying on the menu.

Also staying is the chain's controversial Charged Lemonade, which was the subject of multiple lawsuits in 2023. A 21-year-old college student with a heart condition died after drinking the caffeinated lemonade, and her parents believe her death was related to her consumption of the drink.

A regular size of the Charged Lemonade drink at Panera contains 260 milligrams of caffeine, while a large has 390 milligrams, according to Panera's website. The drink is advertised as containing “as much caffeine as our Dark Roast coffee.”

Read the original article on People.