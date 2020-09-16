Panera adds Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese to menu, releases Michael Bolton love song about the mashup

Panera Bread has combined two popular dishes – its Broccoli Cheddar Soup and Mac & Cheese – to crethis new menu item.

The Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese is now available at bakery-cafes nationwide starting at $5.79 or as part of a "You Pick 2" order, the company announced Wednesday.

"It’s a combination so irresistible, it’s what love songs are made of, so to debut the blockbuster, first-ever cafe mashup of two iconic menu items, Panera and two-time Grammy Award Winner, Michael Bolton, have released a digital short: 'When Some Mac Loves Broccoli Cheddar,'" the St. Louis-based fast-casual chain said in a news release.

In a YouTube video, Bolton sings the song to the tune of his 1991 hit "When a Man Loves a Woman."

"We felt so passionately about the flavor combination that the love song almost wrote itself, and who better to help us announce to the world than love song legend and Panera superfan, Michael Bolton," said Eduardo Luz, Panera's chief band & concept officer, said in the release.

The Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese includes two blended cheddar cheese sauces, seasoned broccoli florets and julienne carrots.

The new item also is available in the refrigerated deli area at select grocery retailers nationwide, including Food Lion, Giant, Martin’s, Jewel and others.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Panera adds Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese to the menu, grocery stores