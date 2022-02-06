Panel for KC Black-owned businesses at Rockhurst University disrupted by racist comments

Matti Gellman
·2 min read

A virtual panel held by Rockhurst University’s Black Student Union was disrupted by individuals, who joined the Zoom call and made a series of racist statements.

Leaders of local Black businesses spoke on the Thursday panel to highlight their work for Black History Month. Director of university relations, Katherine Frohoff, said she has yet to hear of any plans to reschedule the event. The school has not identified the people responsible for the racist comments; nor has the school been able to determine whether they are students.

In an email sent across campus on Thursday night, Rockhurst University President Thomas Curran wrote:

“A panel discussion featuring local Black business owners, was invaded by individuals hurling racial epithets and derogatory statements. We are appalled that our students, colleagues and community members were subjected to this senseless act of violence, and we condemn this action in the strongest possible terms.”

He said an investigation into the incident is being conducted by the university security department, computer services as well as local and federal authorities.

Curran explained that the university is reaching out to students, panelists and guests to assure them of the school’s support.

A response team responsible for making sure the university is offering support to students, employees and alumni met Thursday night and Friday morning, according to a Friday news release by Rockhurst University.

“We also acknowledge that there is a desire for action and concrete ways to not only support our students but to work for real lasting racial justice and equality on our campus and in our community an nation,” the news release said.

“For those who seek additional ways to make a positive impact, we offer the suggestion to purposefully seek out and patronize Black-owned businesses.”

They announced the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be available early next week.

