Panduit and Prysmian Announce Branding Update for their PanGen Structured Cabling Solutions Business

TINLEY PARK, IL and HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2022 / For over 18 years PanGen Structured Cabling Solutions has stood as a best-in-class partnership from Panduit and General Cable, providing robust and optimized infrastructure cabling solutions for countless projects across North America. Now, as part of General Cable's integration to Prysmian Group, Panduit and Prysmian are proud to present a refreshed PanGen brand that retains its legacy as a premium solution with a full portfolio of Category 6A, 6 and 5e copper and fiber systems with Panduit's network connectivity and Prysmian's GenSPEED® cable products.

"Since 2004, PanGen has provided high-performance infrastructure solutions, guaranteed network performance and system reliability and we now look to the future," said Mark Moulton, VP of Sales Americas, Network Infrastructure at Panduit. "By combining the technological expertise and innovation of Panduit's connectivity and Prysmian's GenSPEED® cables, PanGen Structured Cabling Solutions provides the widest range of world-class copper and fiber products for any network infrastructure need."

"PanGen represents our strengthened commitment to our customers and partner ecosystem," said Rob Tully, VP of Telecom Sales at Prysmian Group North America. "Our customers will experience the same premium quality Panduit connectivity and GenSPEED® cables they have come to know and trust. Combined with our 25-year solution warranty and our unmatched team of technical and service experts, PanGen represents the quality, durability and reliability that is expected from our Panduit and Prysmian Group partnership."

PanGen will be debuting its refreshed brand at the 2022 BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, Florida held January 30 - February 3, 2022 (booth #505). PanGen is committed to delivering products that exceed the performance, quality, value and safety requirements of our customers, whether it's through our focus on customer service, continuous improvement and manufacturing excellence, or the development of new and innovative products.

For more information about PanGen visit www.pangensolutions.com

About PanGen:

PanGen Structured Cabling Solutions encompass a wide range of world-class copper and fiber products, all backed by the PanGen Certification Plus℠ System Warranty.

About Panduit:

Since 1955, Panduit's culture of curiosity and passion for problem solving have enabled more meaningful connections between companies' business goals and their marketplace success. Panduit creates innovative electrical and network infrastructure solutions for enterprise-wide environments, from the data center to the telecom room, from the desktop to the plant floor. Headquartered in Tinley Park, IL, USA and operating in 112 global locations, Panduit's proven reputation for quality and technology leadership, coupled with a robust partner ecosystem, helps support, sustain, and empower business growth in a connected world. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.

About Prysmian Group North America:

Prysmian Group is the world leader in the design, manufacture and sales of wire and cable products. Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America operations include 27 manufacturing facilities, 14 distribution centers, 6 R&D centers, and over 5,800 employees with net sales of near $4 billion. From wire & cable products and solutions for the transmission and distribution of low, medium, high and extra-high voltage systems, to a cutting-edge offering of optical fiber and copper cables and connectivity systems for voice, video and data transmission, the Group serves the most comprehensive range of markets including power transmission and distribution, telecommunications, construction and infrastructure, energy projects and specialty industries for countless applications in the United States and Canada. Prysmian Group is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

