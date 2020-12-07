PANDORA TRADING UPDATE FOR NOVEMBER

In the Interim Financial Report Q3 2020, Pandora communicated that the company would, when relevant, release extraordinary trading updates due to the elevated uncertainty related to COVID-19. On this basis, Pandora hereby releases a trading update for November.

The sell-out growth and organic growth were both positive in November as strong online growth more than offset negative growth in the physical stores.

Pandora has deliberately sought to pull sales forward from Black Friday and Christmas earlier into November to be able to manage social distancing guidelines and online capacity for the remainder of the year. December trading is expected to be negatively impacted by these efforts as well as by lower consumer traffic into physical stores during the peak trading periods due to the COVID-19 restrictions. 10% of the physical store network was temporarily closed by the end of November due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Based hereon, Pandora confirms the financial guidance for 2020 as communicated in the Interim Financial Report Q3 2020.

