Pandora’s New Pets, Woon-A-Tai Signs With IMG, Jordan’s Jersey for Sale

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Miles Socha, Ryma Chikhoune and Obi Anyanwu
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michael Jordan
    Michael Jordan
    American basketball player and businessman

RUFF LIFE: Pandora is the latest brand to address the fizzy market for premium pet accessories: Bone, heart and paw-shaped charms are the most striking feature of the Danish jeweler’s pet collars, available in two colors and four sizes.

“Cuteness overload, guaranteed,” its press release purrs, noting that “proud pet parents will now have the opportunity to coordinate with their four-legged friends like never before.”

More from WWD

Luxury brands have stampeded into pet accessories over the past year amid a spike in pet ownership during the pandemic, and a trend that has seen Millennials lavishing more money on their cats and dogs. In the U.K. alone, an estimated 3.2 million households acquired a pet since the start of the coronavirus health crisis.

Recent entrants into the category include Celine, Gucci, Versace, Moschino and Dsquared2.

The global market for pet products, excluding food, is projected to grow by more than $10 billion between 2020 and 2025, when it is slated to hit $36.89 billion, according to Euromonitor International.

Pandora’s pet collars are part of its fall 2022 Moments collection, built around its collectible charms, with the dangling motifs echoing some of the motifs sported on human wrists, necks and ear lobes.

Pandora’s focus group surveys with 3,600 consumers in the U.S., Italy and China revealed keen interest in pet products.

“As a brand whose purpose is to give a voice to people’s loves, we wanted to meet this demand and provide the pet owners with the opportunity to accessorize their furry friends,” said Sampo Emil Salonen, brand manager for Moments. “We have also seen others stepping into this space, however, we have designed a great range of products that are uniquely Pandora.”

Salonen noted that designing accessories for animals “brought new considerations to our process where we worked with a unique set of materials to create products that cater to them.”

Pandora’s creative directors opted for a plant-based, leather-like material for the adjustable collars, and lightweight stainless steel for the charms, or tags, which can be engraved with messages and other details.

Salonen noted the collars contain up to 76 percent bio-based fibers and corn-based resin, covered with a viscose-based fabric that is resistant to mould and bacteria.

The collection is available starting Thursday at Pandora stores with pet collars priced at $95 and tags at $35. — MILES SOCHA

NEW SIGNING: IMG Models has signed D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, WWD has learned exclusively.

The 20-year-old Canadian actor, who was recently featured on GQ Hype, is best known for his role as Bear Smallhill in the FX on Hulu comedy-drama “Reservation Dogs.”

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Credit: Courtesy of IMG MODELS/JEFF VESPA
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Credit: Courtesy of IMG MODELS/JEFF VESPA

Courtesy of IMG MODELS/JEFF VESPA

The modeling agency will help build his portfolio in fashion editorials, as well as fashion and lifestyle endorsements.

“I’m so excited to join the IMG Models family,” Woon-A-Tai said in an exclusive statement. “I look forward to this journey in fashion and to continue using my platform to highlight Indigenous voices and stories.”

Born in Toronto, Woon-A-Tai has Oji-Cree, Chinese-Guyanese and German heritage.

He began his career on Canadian television, appearing on Family Channel series “Holly Hobbie,” and later “Murdoch Mysteries,” “Creeped Out” and “Tribal.” His feature film debut came in Tracey Deer’s “Beans,” winner of the 2021 Rogers Best Canadian Film Award.

It was in late 2020 that Woon-A-Tai was announced as joining the cast of “Reservation Dogs,” which follows the lives of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma. Filmmakers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi are behind the project (picked up for season two, airing now), with Woon-A-Tai rising as its breakout star.

Along with an editorial spread in GQ, Woon-A-Tai has been featured in Vogue and Flaunt. — RYMA CHIKHOUNE

HISTORIC JERSEY: ESPN and Netflix documentary “The Last Dance” continues to drive collector interest, and is the subject of a Sotheby’s auction.

The art and luxury house is auctioning Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 jersey from his final season on the Chicago Bulls, which was highlighted prominently in the documentary.

The jersey could go for between $3 million and $5 million, according to Sotheby’s, which would make it the highest auction price for a Michael Jordan jersey. It will be offered in a single-lot sale from Sept. 6 through Sept. 14 and will be on public exhibition from Aug. 17 through Aug. 20 in Monterey, California, and Sept. 6 through 12 at Sotheby’s New York, during the sale.

“The 1997-98 season is perhaps one of the most popular among Jordan fans, as Michael was reaching the height of his abilities while simultaneously pursuing what he understood would be his last chance at an NBA Championship with the Chicago Bulls,” said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectables. “The season itself is his ‘magnum opus’ as an athlete, and a testament to him as a champion and competitor. Finals jerseys from Jordan are remarkably scant, and the 1997-98 Finals are arguably the most coveted of them all.”

Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 jersey in Sports Illustrated. - Credit: Courtesy Photo
Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 jersey in Sports Illustrated. - Credit: Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

The 1998 NBA Finals was one of the most viewed of all NBA Finals of all time, and game six of the series, Jordan’s last game on the Chicago Bulls, still holds the record for being the highest-rated and most watched NBA Finals game of all time.

But in game one, things looked different for the team in their “Last Dance,” a term coined by then-coach Phil Jackson. The team arrived in Utah to face the Utah Jazz to a raucous crowd and would lose in overtime despite Jordan putting up 33 points in 45 minutes of play. The series was heavily featured in the documentary and caught a rare moment of Jordan on the team bus listening to Kenny Lattimore’s latest album ahead of its release.

The 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 jersey is one of two Jordan NBA Finals jerseys to appear in auction. Most of the jerseys are privately owned, but one resides in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture since 2016, which Jordan donated.

Prior to this auction, Sotheby’s auctioned Diego Maradona’s 1986 World Cup match-worn shirt, which achieved $9.3 million, a world auction record for most valuable jersey ever sold and for any sports memorabilia. — OBI ANYANWU

LUXURY SAIL: Dom Pérignon has hit the high seas. The Champagne brand owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has teamed with chef Masa Takayama to offer a three-star Michelin omakase experience while sailing the Hamptons this month.

The brand is offering people the chance to reserve private Dom Pérignon cruises on an 88-foot San Lorenzo superyacht, during which they can dine on a specially curated sushi menu prepared by Masa himself, crafted to pair with recent vintages of Dom Pérignon: Vintage 2012, Rosé 2008 and Vintage 2003 Plénitude 2.

Of course, luxury doesn’t come cheap: the packages start at $15,000 and go up to $30,000 for the ultimate experience. They do, however, include everything from onboard butler service to a DJ.

“This experience with Chef Masa allows us to come together in an unexpected space that embraces our traditions while daring us to explore a culinary thrill in a place of ultimate luxury. Aboard this yacht we welcome a totally new realm of possibilities, brought to life through the energetic dynamism of Dom Pérignon,” said Isadora Bailly, vice president of Dom Pérignon.

For bookings, visit domperignon.com/us-en/champagne/news/dom-perignon-yacht-experience or email reservations@lesbullesdor.com. — WWD STAFF

TO A T: Mr. T, the Parisian restaurant in the trendy Marais, now has a second location in Los Angeles, officially opening Aug. 16.

“When we finally decided to bring MrT tthe U.S., it was tough choosing between New York and L.A.,” owner Guillaume Guedj told WWD. “But to me, the local products, the produce, fish and meat from California are just some of the best in the world. To be able experiment and evolve our menu with some of the finest fresh materials we can have access to, it was a no-brainer to choose L.A.”

Outside seating at Mr. T. - Credit: Courtesy of Mr. T/Innis Casey
Outside seating at Mr. T. - Credit: Courtesy of Mr. T/Innis Casey

Courtesy of Mr. T/Innis Casey

Guedj is the restauranteur behind Gyoza Bar, Ramen Bar and the two Michelin-starred Passage 53. Opened in 2017, Mr. T — named after the Paris head chef, Tsuyoshi Miyazaki — has become a popular hangout for creative types.

The same may be said for the new L.A. location; located at 953 North Sycamore Avenue, Mr. T is in good company, up the street from artistic boutique Just One Eye, Tartine bakery, gourmet eatery Sightglass Coffee, record shop Supervinyl and hot spot Gigi’s — all openings that have transformed the once-gritty street, on the outer western edge of Hollywood.

“The restaurant still retains the cozy, intimate vibe of the Paris location that people know and love, but we made this one bigger and brighter, with our first outdoor space that matches the energy of the L.A. people,” continued Guedj. “We have always had a lot of American, and specifically L.A.-based, customers at the Paris restaurant who kept asking us to come tthe U.S., so it’s been a great opportunity to be closer tthem.”

The late architect Richard Altuna designed the interior, working alongside Guedj. Altuna customized brass pendant lamps for the space, an industrial aesthetic using raw stone, white quartz and concrete, with Tzalam wood seating sourced from Mexico.

The private room with patio seating. - Credit: Courtesy of Mr. T/Innis Casey
The private room with patio seating. - Credit: Courtesy of Mr. T/Innis Casey

Courtesy of Mr. T/Innis Casey

Using local ingredients, the menu offers a mix of French, North African and Asian influences: roast lamb kebab; comté mac and cheese with mimolette flambé; uni with koshihikari rice, confit egg yolk and sea urchin crème; chicken tsukune mille-feuille with sweet potato purée and candied kumquat; carrot merguez frites; caramelized half Liberty duck with Weiser Farms potatoes and crêpe.

Cocktails, named after hip-hop hits (there’s a turntable in the private room), include “Can’t Knock The Hustle,” with Japanese whiskey and amaro topped with smoked cinnamon. Guests can also expect Mr. T’s signature drink — vodka, blackberry and mint with St. Germain foam — fine Burgundy and Bordeaux. 

Mr. T will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30 to 11 p.m. — R.C.

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Cavallini scores, short-handed Whitecaps snatch dramatic 2-1 win over Dynamo

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday. The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said. “If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.” The 'Caps (8-10-

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Morreale: CEBL's championship weekend caps another successful CEBL season

    OTTAWA — Mike Morreale says people thought he was crazy when he became commissioner and chief executive officer of the fledgling Canadian Elite Basketball League four years ago. Now he can't imagine Canada's basketball landscape without it. "I was saying to one of my staff last night, 'Can you imagine if the CEBL stopped existing?' The void that would be created," said Morreale, a former longtime CFL receiver. Heading into the league's championship weekend, which tips off Friday in Ottawa, Morre