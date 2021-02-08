The Pandemic Super Bowl, Naturally, Was Rough To Watch

Sean Gregory
·3 min read
Super Bowl LV
Super Bowl LV

Fans sit among cardboard cutouts before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Credit - Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Before Super Bowl LV on Sunday evening, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden called for a moment of silence to honor the more than 440,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19. While they struck the right tone in thanking health care workers and honoring those we’ve lost, that the President and First Lady of the United States were also compelled—on a Super Bowl broadcast—to memorialize so many taken by a horrible disease, was a scene both poignant and unimaginable.

The CBS broadcast of the game then cut to the sidelines of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., where viewers heard cheering crowd noise: there were nearly 25,000 fans, including some 7,500 vaccinated health care workers, in attendance. This awkward transition was followed by an NFL promo in which an actor playing Vince Lombardi walked through the streets of America, delivering inspirational words. “The road has been rough, the load, heavy,” he said as a pair of distraught health care workers shared a hug. At the end, a holographic version of Lombardi gave a speech on the stadium scoreboard.

It all felt weird. Despite the best efforts of all involved, from players to TV producers, things were off all night.

At the top of the show, CBS play-by-play man Jim Nantz talked about how we “unify” to watch the Super Bowl; a Jeep commercial, starring a brooding Bruce Springsteen, labeled America the “Reunited States of America.” Nantz also noted that a trio of heroic Capitol police officers, and the family of slain officer Brian Sicknick, were guests at the game. But no single game can serve as a panacea for what ails the nation. And rather than joining with friends around plates of nachos at Super Bowl soirées, so many people watched the game in isolation.

Something everyone can agree on: the game failed to live up to expectations. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers walloped the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, to give 43-year-old Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, in his first season playing in Florida, his seventh career Super Bowl title. The ageless Brady, who also won his fifth Super Bowl MVP award, was brilliant, especially in the first half when he completed 16 of 20 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns, giving the Bucs a 21-6 lead (Brady finished 21-29 with 201 yards and zero interceptions).

Many pundits saw this game as a passing of the torch. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, aged just 25 and winning his first Super Bowl a year ago, is Brady’s clear heir apparent. Watching him play is a usually joy, but this time his game was a nightmare. The high-octane Chiefs failed to score a touchdown, and Mahomes finished 26-49, with 270 yards and two interceptions. Tampa Bay deserves full credit for its defensive game plan: Mahomes rarely found open receivers all night, and the Buccaneers’ pass rush had him consistently running for his life.

But the Chiefs also stank. Mental errors tainted their effort. In the first half, the Chiefs were whistled for eight penalties, costing them 95 yards; the Bucs had just one penalty for five yards. It seemed every time Mahomes tried to work his magic, eluding defenders, making his signature sidearm throws on the run, KC receivers would drop the ball.

So Mahomes will have to wait for his coronation. Brady is breaking meanwhile barriers—he’s now won more Super Bowls after his 37th birthday than he had before it. He said he’ll be back for a 22nd season.

As the clock wound down, Nantz noted that the Tampa Bay’s celebration would last “well into the morning.” Maybe that’s true for the team, but for viewers this game was a muted party. Let’s hope for a return to Super Bowl spectacle in the years ahead.

Latest Stories

  • Andy Reid timeouts, disastrous Chiefs pass interference set up big Antonio Brown TD before halftime

    Chiefs mistakes opened the door for a big Bucs halftime lead.

  • Chiefs WRs drop 2 highlight-reel throws from Mahomes in stunning Super Bowl loss

    Patrick Mahomes wasn't great on Sunday. But his receivers repeatedly failed him in critical moments.

  • Tyrann Mathieu decided to get in Tom Brady's face right after Brady threw a touchdown

    Tom Brady might have gotten under Tyrann Mathieu's skin.

  • Super Bowl ads: Grading the best, worst commercials at the Big Game

    We're grading every one of the Super Bowl commercials as they happen, from the best of the best to the ones you're sorry you watched. Join us!

  • Patrick Mahomes starts Super Bowl loss with second-worst first quarter of his career

    Tampa Bay's defense dominated early on Sunday.

  • Super Bowl betting: CBS cut away before Bruce Arians' Gatorade shower, sending bettors into a tizzy

    Bettors of the famous Gatorade prop were in suspense.

  • Child hurt in crash involving Chiefs' Britt Reid remains in critical condition; GoFundMe page details injuries

    According to a GoFundMe page, the child “suffered swelling in the brain and bleeding around her brain, she hasn’t woken since the crash.”

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: Mike Hoffman is about to pop off

    Always stream against the Senators, Mike Hoffman is finding his groove, and eight more takeaways from a tumultuous week in fantasy hockey.

  • Best of Super Bowl LV halftime show

    This year’s Super Bowl halftime show will star recording artist The Weeknd. Check out the top images from this year’s big performance.

  • Breaking down 'bubble' players for Team Canada's Olympic roster

    We have a good idea of who will lead Canada's roster at the Olympics in Beijing, but who will fill out the bottom of the roster? Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie debate.

  • Kevin Durant had close contact with Nets employee, will quarantine for 7 days

    Durant will have to quarantine for seven days after having close contact with a team employee who tested positive for COVID-19, Yahoo Sports has learned.

  • Buccaneers' Devin White, Lavonte David on shutting down the Chiefs' high-octane offense

    Tampa Bay's defense caused two turnovers in the Super Bowl LV win over Kansas City, holding the Chiefs to 107 total rushing yards.

  • Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi complains to Gisele Bundchen about Super Bowl refs

    Some members of the Mahomes family took Sunday’s Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers better than others.

  • Tom Brady's late night texts told the Bucs how they could win Super Bowl LV. Then they went out and did it

    There was talent in Tampa Bay. They just needed a leader. They got the best there ever was.

  • Bucs rookie's peace sign to Tyreek Hill was petty revenge months in the making

    The Chiefs star flashed a peace sign at the rookie on a regular season TD. Winfield remembered.

  • Gronk, AB, Fournette team up for Super Bowl TDs, Bucs top KC

    One came out of retirement, another emerged from football purgatory and a third was plucked from limbo-land. Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown and Leonard Fournette, all stars elsewhere before taking different paths and teaming up together in Tampa Bay. Brought to the Buccaneers by the lure of Tom Brady, they each ended up in the end zone Sunday night in a 31-9 Super Bowl romp over the Kansas City Chiefs. “It’s hands down one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history," Gronkowski said. Gronkowski caught two touchdown passes and Brown snagged another as the Bucs built a 21-6 halftime lead. Fournette bolted 27 yards for a score midway through the third quarter that left little doubt how this game would turn out. Brady wound up with his seventh NFL championship and was the Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time. “All week he made us believe we were going to win,” Fournette said. “He was texting us at 11 o’clock at night: ‘We will win this game.’ And we believed in him, we believed in the plays the coaches were calling and we just ran with it.” Brady, naturally, tossed the credit to his teammates. “It’s great to see big-time players making big-time plays,” he said. “Just love what they did, what they added to the team. Gronk’s an unbelievable player, teammate, talent, work ethic, commitment. And A.B. is just, since he got here he’s just done everything the right way. So, I’m so impressed by him, proud of him.” Gronkowski came out of retirement and signed with the Buccaneers after Brady left the Patriots last spring for a two-year, $50 million contract in Tampa after dominating the AFC for two decades. Brown, who had a one-game cameo for the Patriots last season and was briefly Brady's housemate in New England, reunited with him in Florida at midseason after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, one of several missteps for the star receiver. Fournette was another castoff, waived by the Jaguars last summer. Looking like his old self, he starred for the Bucs throughout the regular season and the playoffs. Fournette piled up 135 scrimmage yards Sunday night and joined Hall of Famer Terrell Davis (1997 season) as the only players to score in four playoff games in a single post-season. “He was amazing and just did it all: blocked, ran, just had an incredible season,” Brady said. “We got him pretty late and he just showed up big. It was amazing, just how he performed in the biggest moments.” While Brady's bunch took care of things on offence, Shaquil Barrett, Ndamukong Suh and the rest of the Bucs' star-studded defenders harassed Patrick Mahomes relentlessly in handing the Chiefs young superstar the worst loss of his spectacular NFL career. “It's complementary football, baby,” said linebacker Devin White, who led the Bucs with a dozen tackles and intercepted Mahomes in the end zone. “They hold it down on their side; we hold it down on our side. And at the end of the day we've all got the same colour jersey on, we've all got he same letters on the front of our jersey and we play for one another. “So, it doesn't matter who got he job done, who's night it was, just knew we came through to get a win. That's all that matters.” The Patriots and Bill Belichick fell to 7-9 in 2020, the same record the Bucs had the year before Brady's arrival in Florida as the biggest free agent since his buddy Peyton Manning left the Indianapolis Colts for the Denver Broncos in 2012. Barrett won it all with Manning in Denver and Brady in Tampa and he said both veteran QBs were similar in their dogged determination to lead their new teams to the top. Brady's seventh Super Bowl triumph broke a tie he held with three members of Vince Lombardi's great Green Bay Packers teams of the 1960s for most NFL championships. “There's nothing else to be said," Barrett said. "There's nothing that he can't do: new team, new scheme, first year with a new team and going to the Super Bowl and winning it all. He's the G.O.A.T for sure.” ___ Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press

  • Buccaneers fans, mostly maskless, celebrate Super Bowl LV win despite COVID-19 warnings

    Bucs fans took to the streets, many maskless, to celebrate their Super Bowl win on Sunday.

  • Mad Bets: Way Too Early Super Bowl LVI Picks

    Minty Bets is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss his way too early Super Bowl LVI pick & which teams have the best longshot odds.

  • Backstrom, who won 6 Stanley Cups with Montreal, dies at 83

    WINDSOR, Colo. — Ralph Backstrom, a six-time Stanley Cup winner with the Montreal Canadiens, college coach and founder of a minor-league team, died Sunday. He was 83. The Colorado Eagles announced the death of Backstrom, who founded the minor-league franchise located in northern Colorado, in 2002. He served as the Eagles' team president from 2003-07. No cause of death was given. Backstrom was a longtime forward and helped the Canadiens capture the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons on three different occasions. He played in 1,336 career games in the NHL and the World Hockey Association, with 378 goals and 514 assists. A native of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Backstrom also was a coach at the University of Denver. He led the Pioneers to the NCAA Final Four in 1986. “Ralph Backstrom was the most honourable gentleman I’ve ever encountered in my professional life and he was single-handedly responsible for professional hockey in Northern Colorado,” Eagles owner and CEO Martin Lind said in a statement. “We all are forever indebted to this legacy of a gentleman and we pray his family has peace and comfort in this difficult time.” He is survived by his wife Janet, daughter, Diana, and sons Andrew and Martin, the Eagles said. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Chris Jones on litany of Chiefs penalties in Super Bowl loss: 'Usually you let the guys play'

    Chris Jones wasn't happy with how the Super Bowl was called on Sunday. But the Chiefs didn't play well enough to compete.